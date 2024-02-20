The new season of "American Idol" kicked off on Sunday (Feb. 18), and the first episode saw an audition from a mortician who has dreams of becoming a singer full-time. Kennedy Reid brought her "coffin" nails and her BFF and piano accompanist Jean Ann with her to the audition, where she sang a rendition of Tina Turner's "River Deep, Mountain High." Reid showcased her job as a mortician in the pre-audition interview, but she expressed her desire to move into music.

Reid then put on a rousing performance of the Tina Turner song. She gave her all to the performance, and Perry encouraged her and asked for more power as she sang. When chatting with the judges after the performance, Reid mentioned that she and Jean Ann met one year ago at a John Conlee concert. Jean then began to play Conlee's "Rose Colored Glasses" as Bryan dramatically sang along with Reid.

The judges then got down to business, giving Reid an analysis of her audition. Bryan said Reid has a "big voice," but the audition felt slightly "pageant-y." Richie told Reid he thinks she chose the wrong song, and he thinks her duet with Bryan showed more of her true voice. Perry mentioned that Reid may not be ready for the tough competition, but she has an interest in "throwing" her in the ring.

In the end, Richie gave Reid a slightly hesitant, but optimistic "yes" vote. Bryan, however, voted no. It all came down to Katy Perry, who gave her the "yes" she needed to go to Hollywood.

"Let's give her a break from death and show her what life is all about," Perry said. She then followed that statement up with a pun: "American 'Die-dol.'"

Catch "American Idol" on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.