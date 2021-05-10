Alan Jackson Shares Throwback Tune 'I Can Be That Something' From Upcoming Album 'Where Have You Gone'

Alan Jackson's first studio album in six years, Where Have You Gone, arrives on May 14.

Jackson wrote 15 of the new album's 21 songs, with outside cuts by rising star Hailey Whitters and Jackson's go-to producer since 1990's Here in the Real World, Keith Stegall.

As of May 10, we've heard six selections from the album. The latest of these, "I Can Be That Something," is a tale of broken hearts and dingy bars that's yet another Jackson original that would've suited the catalog of George Jones.

Three new songs accompanied April 2's album release news: a title track bemoaning the lack of country music on country radio, the sentimental "Things That Matter" and another timeless drinking song, "Way Down in My Whiskey."

Read More: Alan Jackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)" + 4 More Songs Turning 20 in 2021

As Jackson fans have come to expect from the singer of "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" and "Home," at least three songs will reflect the Country Music Hall of Fame member's family life. "Where Her Heart Has Always Been" was written for the funeral of Jackson's mother and includes an old recording of her reading the Bible. "You'll Always Be My Baby" and the still-unheard "I Do" were written with the weddings of Jackson's three daughters (the stars of the before-mentioned "Drive's" music video) in mind.

Jackson climbed to the top of country music as part of Nashville's Class of '89. He's since charted 66 singles, 35 of which reached No. 1.

Where Have You Gone Track Listing

1. "Where Have You Gone" (Alan Jackson)

2. "Wishful Drinkin'" (Alan Jackson)

3. "I Can Be That Something" (Alan Jackson)

4. "Where the Cottonwood Grows" (Alan Jackson)

5. "Way Down In My Whiskey" (Alan Jackson)

6. "Things That Matter" (Robert Keith Stegall, Michael White)

7. "Livin' On Empty" (Alan Jackson)

8. "You'll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters' Weddings)" (Alan Jackson)

9. "Where Her Heart Has Always Been (Written for Mama's funeral with an old recording of her reading from The Bible)" (Alan Jackson)

10. "The Boot" (Adam Wright)

11. "Back" (Alan Jackson)

12. "Write It In Red" (Alan Jackson)

13. "So Late So Soon" (Scotty Emerick, Daniel Tashian, Sarah Buxton)

14. "This Heart Of Mine" (Adam Wright)

15. "A Man Who Never Cries" (Alan Jackson)

16. "Chain" (Alan Jackson)

17. "I Was Tequila" (Alan Jackson)

18. "I Do (Written for Daughters' Weddings)" (Alan Jackson)

19. "Beer:10" (Alan Jackson)

20. "The Older I Get"* (Hailey Whitters, Adam Wright, Sarah Turner)

Extra Track: "That's The Way Love Goes" (A Tribute to Merle Haggard) (Lefty Frizzell, Whitey Shafer)

"Where Have You Gone" Lyrics (Written by Alan Jackson)

It's been way too long since you slipped away

I just can't forget, I can't pretend it's ok

No other one could ever replace you

So I'll keep on believing and dreaming of you

Soft steel guitar oh how I've missed you

Words from the heart let me hear you again

Sounds from the soul, fiddle I need you

Sweet country music where have you gone?

Sweet country music please come back home

The songs from your memory I cling to today

I won't let them leave me, I won't let them fade

I don't care what thеy do, you're still the one

I'll bе here in Nashville 'til you return

Soft steel guitar oh how I've missed you

Words from the heart let me hear you again

Sounds from the soul, fiddle I need you

Sweet country music where have you gone?

Sweet country music please come back home

Sweet country music where have you gone?

The airwaves are waiting ,please come back home