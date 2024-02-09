Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Announces Pregnancy

Alan Jackson's going to be a grandfather of two.

On Thursday (Feb. 8), Alan Jackson's oldest daughter Mattie shared on Instagram that she's pregnant with her first child.

A carousel of photos shows off the ultrasound results, with assists by Mattie's husband Connor Smith as well as their dog.

"I feel like I said so many times last year that 2023 topped the charts with more joy and celebration and redemption than any yet. Well, I have a feeling 2024 may give it a run for its money," Mattie wrote in the caption. "We are absolutely thrilled to share BABY BOY SMITH coming this June."

Lee Ann Womack, Sadie Robertson and Lauren Akins, the wife of Thomas Rhett, were among the celebrities to leave celebratory comments.

As covered candidly in her book Lemons on Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak, Mattie's first husband, Ben Selecman, died in 2018 at age 28. He fell while helping a woman onto a boat in West Palm Beach, Fla. Selecman died 12 days after suffering a traumatic brain injury and three months before his and Mattie's first wedding anniversary.

Mattie found love again with Smith, whom she met through a friend in 2021, got engaged to in 2022 and married in May of 2023.

Alan first became a grandfather in Dec. 13, 2022 when his middle daughter Ali and her husband Sam welcomed Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. Two days after Jackson's birth, Alan and his wife Denise celebrated another milestone.

"Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents!"

One of the premiere country hitmakers of the '90s and beyond, Alan joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. His best-known songs include "Chattahoochee," "Drive," "Don'r Rock the Jukebox" and "Gone Country."