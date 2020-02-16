Roughly 30 miles west of Austin, you'll find a unique Texas Hill Country retreat nestled high in the treetops.

Cypress Valley Canopy Tours in Spicewood offers overnight stays in their stylish treehouses. Each one looks like it would make for a memorable weekend getaway including an exciting zip lining tour.

The Lofthaven Treehouse was built around a grand Cypress tree trunk and boasts an interior that'd be an ideal romantic escape.

Guests use a sky bridge to reach an awe-inspiring waterfall bathtub. Nothing says serenity like soaking under a waterfall while enjoying picturesque views through a window -- all while you're high up in a tree.

You can also take in the aerial views of the ravine on the wraparound porch.

There's also the Nest Treehouse for larger groups and families.

The kitchen and lounge area offers views of the surrounding area.

The Nest treehouse has an outdoor shower option. Those that prefer a little bit more of a homey feel can cross the bridge to the bathhouse where there's a solar shower/tub combo.

The Juniper and Willow lodges offer a simpler treehouse experience while still providing a scenic escape. Cozy up in these single room treehouses nestled above a creek.

Guests can enjoy the fresh, morning air while lounging on the outside deck.

The grounds also include a swimming pool and nearby lake, with a rope swing and water zip lining. Go on a two-hour zipline tour that includes 5 ziplines, 2 sky bridges, and a rappel.

For more info, including rates and reservations, visit Cypress Valley Canopy Tours.

