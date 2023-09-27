Everything We Know About Matt James' Mom Patty, a 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant

With a former Bachelor for a son, we'd say Patty has a leg up on the competition.

Three years after Matt James found love as the star of The Bachelor, his mother is giving reality romance a shot. Patty James, 70, will appear as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor, premiering Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming next-day on Hulu. The all-new spinoff series follows 71-year-old grandfather Gerry Turner's search for a partner with whom to share "the sunset years of life." And Matt James' mom Patty is among the 22 contestants vying for Turner's affection — each of whom is between 60 and 75 years of age.

What is Patty looking for in Gerry Turner? And what's her relationship like with Matt's girlfriend and Bachelor winner Rachel Kirkconnell? Here's everything we know about Matt James' mom Patty, from her dating life to the surprising activity she still enjoys in her 70s.

She Cherishes Her Two Sons

Patty is a doting mother to her two sons, Matt and John James. She frequently shares loved-up snaps of the boys on Instagram, and they're not too embarrassed to reciprocate. In a 2021 interview with Good Morning America, Matt expressed his admiration for his mom and all that she did for him and his brother growing up:

"Everything that she sacrificed for myself and my brother to be in the position that we're at, I want to be that for somebody else," he gushed. "And the way that she loved myself and John is how I want to love somebody and how I want to be loved."

She Was Previously Married

Bachelor fans will recall that Matt publicly made up with his estranged father Manny James on the show. Patty and Manny divorced due to the latter's infidelity when the boys were young, effectively making Patty a single mom. According to her Golden Bachelor bio, she's been single for "almost 30 years."

Manny apologized to Matt during an appearance on his season of The Bachelor, saying, "I'm sorry I hurt you, son. I had to get to this point. Whatever I can do to make it better, I'll work on it. I want you to be happy for the rest of your life and I want you to have a relationship that's healthy and not like what I went through."

Matt forgave his father, saying that he wanted him to be part of his life and relationships moving forward. After the emotional episode aired, Matt took to Twitter to reflect on the moment:

"I'm so proud of myself for being vulnerable, and I'm so proud of my mother," he wrote. "I wouldn't be who I am without my dad. That's a fact."

She Adores Matt's Girlfriend Rachel Kirkconnell

Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell are a Bachelor success story. The pair have stuck together since Matt handed Rachel the final rose on his season of the show, and mama Patty has nothing but love for her son's chosen mate. The trio even vacationed in Greece together in 2022, with Patty referring to the couple as her "besties."

She's From Durham, North Carolina

Patty is a retired real estate agent from Durham, North Carolina, and she's got a serious outdoorsy streak. She's an avid sailor at 70 years old. To unwind, she enjoys playing a game of ping pong or lounging by the pool with a great read.

What She's Looking for in a Partner

After seeing The Bachelor work out for her son, Patty is hoping Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is the kind, funny, smart and confident man of her dreams. "I want to meet someone who loves and cherishes me that I can live out my golden years with," she stated in her bio.

Given her close bond with her sons, Patty wants to find a family man above all. In a Golden Bachelor featurette, she said that she's "looking for someone that cares about family like I do."

The James family might just find love on reality TV a second time around.

The Golden Bachelor premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Each episode streams the following day on Hulu.