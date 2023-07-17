71-Year-Old Grandpa Revealed as First 'Golden Bachelor'

The Indiana man is the series' first bachelor over the age of 40.

The Bachelor has been helping contestants find love for years, and now an older generation of hopefuls will get their chance at happily ever after. The television series has announced the lead for upcoming spin-off The Golden Bachelor, which will find senior citizens looking for love. The show has cast 71-year-old Gerry Turner from Indiana who will step in as the first bachelor over the age of 40.

According to Variety, Turner is a father and grandfather whose wife and high school sweetheart Toni passed away in 2017. The couple were married in 1974 and spent 43 years together before Toni fell ill. Turner is now moving into a new chapter of his life with the approval of his two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

The new star of The Golden Bachelor reportedly lives in a lake house in Indiana and enjoys "hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts" (quote via Variety). The show describes Turner as a "hopeless romantic" who is "given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life."

The show announced the news with a trailer featuring a humorous voiceover referencing the new bachelor's age.

The voiceover reads, "He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album. His DMs have postage. He gets the early bird special any time he wants. If you call him, he'll answer the phone. He doesn't have gray hair, he has wisdom highlights. Florida wants to retire and move to him."

At the end of the promo, Turner is revealed as the golden bachelor for the first time.

The Golden Bachelor will air on ABC this fall. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.