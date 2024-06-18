A Nashville-based singer and songwriter is missing after disappearing on Sunday evening. Terri Lynn Kathey, also known as Terri Lynn Blues, left her home early Sunday morning, and no one has seen her since.

In a Facebook post, one of Kathey's friends asked for prayers and also any information that people may have about Kathey's whereabouts. The family has got the police involved to try to find her.

They wrote, "Terri Lynn Kathey is MISSING! Her husband Kevin just called and no one has heard from her in 24 hours. They own a Courier Service and she left home around 4;30 A.M. Sunday morning, she made a purchase at Hardee's on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville, TN at 6:30 A.M. No one has seen or heard from from her since. If you have seen her please call the Nashvile police or connect with me and I will communicate with her husband Kevin. This is very concerning, she and Kevin were just with us on our last Tuesday night's Livestream sharing the gospel in music and song. Please pray!! Please Share this! My number is 615-415-0504"

According to the post, the police tried to locate her via her cellphone. However, so far, they haven't found her. They continued, "The police pinged her phone somewhere around the top of Monteagle Mountain today. Kevin Kathey is a nervous wreck and has been driving across the mountain and over to the Nick a Jack reservoir looking for her. He's slept two hours since Saturday."

Fans Send Prayers For Singer

In response fans and friends also sent their prayers and thoughts. One person wrote, "Prayers that she is found safe and unharmed." Another also wrote, "Lord please let her be found safe and well!!! Lead them to her in the name of Jesus! Amen." Yet another wrote, "Praying for her safe return."

According to her bio, the Nashville-based singer has pursued a lot of her music independently. In addition to music, Kathey also hosts gospel events and is a supporter of the military.

Her bio read: "Currently, she hosts a once-a-month inspirational Christian writers' night on Music Valley Drive at Opryland for USAGEM. Terri Lynn has a gift of giving through music. While on Music Row, Terri Lynn put together a pre-recorded video for the US Army Moral Support unit of the 101st Division out of Ft. Campbell KY deployed in Bosnia. Terri recruited 36 Independent Recording Artists and choreographed a 6-hour Video with every Recording Artist performing on a stage with the same 5 musicians and singing for the troops.

This video was aired on AFES Television for the Troops to see. Along with the Video, Terri Lynn collected over 10,000 CDs from record labels on Music Row to distribute to the Troops in Bosnia. For this act of selflessness and devotion to American Troops, the Commander of the 101st Airborne division recognized her with an official US Army Recognition of Achievement Award."

We hope she is found safe and sound.