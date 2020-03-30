Nashville Singer-Songwriter Kalie Shorr Contracted COVID-19

Nashville singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr announced Monday (March 30) via Twitter that she's contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus).

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19," the singer wrote on Twitter. "I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously."

The "Fight Like a Girl" singer went on to explain her harrowing experience with COVID-19.

"The first few days were absolutely miserable," she wrote. "I've never felt like that before. My entire body was in pain, and my fever was like riding a wave. I completely lost my sense of taste and smell."

In recent years, the 25-year-old native of Portland, Maine has pointed new ears to the Song Suffragettes' "let the girls play" initiative and expanded her reach as a country music artist with her 2019 debut album Open Book.

Live dates cancelled or postponed for Shorr due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her first headlining tour as well as an opportunity to open for Martina McBride.

Other country artists to contract COVID-19 include actor and singer Laura Bell Bundy and the late Joe Diffie. It's also caused an ongoing health scare for Americana legend John Prine, whose wife Fiona has reportedly recovered from the virus.

Per the Tennessee Department of Health, the state's COVID-19 case count as of March 30 had reached 1,834, with 13 deaths and 148 hospitalizations.

The Associated Press reports that public health officials still stress hand washing with soap and water for 20 seconds and staying at home when possible as ways to prevent the pandemic's spread and to protect older adults, people with pre-existing health problems and other high-risk populations. Though as Shorr's story drives home, anyone could be at risk.

