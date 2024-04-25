A Dolly Parton Classic Is Getting A Reboot With This A-Lister Behind It

Get yourself a cup of ambition because the classic Dolly Parton film 9 to 5 is getting a revamp. Rather than a sequel, it looks like it will be a modern-day reboot.

Jennifer Aniston is leading the charge and producing the film through her company Echo Films. Meanwhile, Juno writer Diablo Cody will be penning the script. No clue right now if Aniston plans to star in the film herself or not. The former Friends star has been mostly focused on her Apple TV series The Morning Show. She's only starred in Murder Mystery and its sequel in the past couple of years.

For years, Parton has entertained a sequel with Jane Fonda and Liley Tomlin. But the closest fans got to that was when they appeared in the show Grace and Frankie together. The film looks to be its own beast, and it will be curious to see if it maintains the same story. Funny enough, 9 to 5 already got a quasi-remake. The film inspired the comedy Horrible Bosses, where three employees strike back against their terrible bosses. Ironically enough, that film co-starred Aniston.

Of course, fans especially know the film for its catching jingle of the same name. When Fonda approached Parton about appearing in the film, the singer agreed on one condition. She said, "Well, this is a good opportunity, but I'll only do it if I can write the theme song."

Dolly Parton Starred In The Classic

Fonda said she realized that Parton would be the perfect fit for the movie. She actually modeled Parton's character Doralee Rhodes after the singer so it was the perfect fit. Fonda said the singer (via Biography) "grew up poor in the sense of material advantages so she knows what it feels like to be put upon, to be challenged, and I'm sure she's been sexually harassed in her life."

"It was pow, it was a visceral sense that Dolly Parton had to be a secretary in 9 to 5," she said. "I suddenly [got] an image of Dolly Parton sitting at a typewriter. And I thought that would be something, to have Dolly Parton in her first movie playing a secretary in a movie that, among many other things, is going to touch upon sexual harassment. She's perfect."

Meanwhile, Parton said she came up with the idea for the song while on set.

"I always play the nails and I'd come up with little things that I would see on the set, like I tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen, pour myself a cup of... And I thought, 'Wow, that sounds like a typewriter,'" the nine-time Grammy winner explained.