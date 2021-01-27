The 1980 film 9 to 5 took Dolly Parton from Dollywood to Hollywood before comedies about desk jobs were cool. Better yet, it gifted the world with its Grammy and Oscar-nominated theme song.

Over 40 years later, the inspiration for a short-lived TV series from the '80s and a recent Broadway musical goes under the microscope in the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5.

The new documentary, co-directed by Camille Hardman and twins Gary and Larry Lane, explores more than a comedy film that co-stars Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as office workers pitted against a nightmarish boss played by Dabney Coleman (also known as that "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot"). The film addresses deeper issues such as sexual harassment, equal pay and the #metoo movement through new interviews with the film's stars.

"We got interviews with all of the cast in the original film," Gary Lane told Wide Open Country via email. "And even Rita Moreno from the 9 to 5 tv series and Allison Janney from the 9 to 5 musical! And (we) just locked in 10 Dolly songs and a new 9 to 5 duet that fans will love."

Country songwriter Shane McAnally will contribute new music and write the film's score.

"With all the inspiration around this movement [for income equality] and how music was a central character in the original 9 to 5, who knows... we might incorporate some of the iconic Dolly songs as well as some new classics," McAnally told Rolling Stone Country. "I'm so excited to get to be a part of what I believe will be the soundtrack of a movement, and help get it to as many ears and hearts as possible for the next generation of women and their allies."

Documentary updates soften the blow of learning that the long-rumored reboot of the original film won't be hitting movie theaters or Netflix any time soon.

"I'm so sad that Disney has decided not to move forward with the #9to5sequel," the original film's screenwriter Patricia Resnick shared in Sept. 2019 on Twitter. "So many things need to be said about the office of today from lack of benefits to no living wage, permanent temps and of course sexual harassment. On the good side #9to5musicalUK is killing it!"

