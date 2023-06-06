Jennifer Aniston has been a hair icon since she rose to fame on the classic sitcom Friends and set the nation ablaze with "the Rachel" haircut. Now, at 54 years old, Aniston is still setting trends by letting her natural gray hair show through.

The actress recently took to social media to promote her new Intensive Repair Treatment product from her LolaVie hair care brand. She posted a short, casual video explaining the benefits of the product and how to use it, but what fans really gleaned from the post was that she wasn't afraid to showcase her naturally graying hair. Aniston's hair is done in a relaxed, half-up, half-down style in the video, and while much of it is still a caramel blonde color, strands of gray are also seen, especially near her hairline.

Fans in the comments were excited that the actress chose to show off her naturally aging hair color. One fan wrote, "Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing." Another simply commented, "Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees." And many agreed that if Aniston is selling something, they're undoubtedly buying it.

Aniston founded LolaVie in 2021, and her product line features everything from shampoos and conditioners, to hair oils and more. The line can now be found in all Ulta Beauty stores across the country. The actress recently shared a video to celebrate the product launch in stores throughout America with a video on her Instagram page. The clip shows Aniston sneaking into an Ulta store in a disguise and buying her own products.

"Annnd, we're live at @UltaBeauty! @LolaVie is officially in ALL stores across the country. So exciting," she wrote alongside the post.

Aniston also stays busy with her acting projects, such as the Netflix Murder Mystery franchise and AppleTV+'s The Morning Show, and she recently joined fitness company PVOLVE.