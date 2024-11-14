Food waste is a sin, so learning a couple of fantastic dishes you can make from those inevitable holiday leftovers will help keep you pure. These are some of my favourites that can also be made all the way through the year.

It's a given that after any big holiday feast there will be a bunch of leftovers filling up your fridge. Of course, there is always a fat sandwich to be made from them, but there could be more. With a little inventiveness, whole new dishes can be made that you would struggle to believe were ever leftovers.

Leftovers Pasta Bake

This is a classic that will see a good few leftovers freed from your fridge in one simple dish. It can be used for many holiday seasons, and is sure to warm you in the colder ones. Simply take the meats and veg you have left from the main meal, and turn it into a delicious pasta bake.

All the herbs and spices used in the original meal will work wonders for livening up this leftovers pasta dish.

Simply cook up a pasta sauce by sauteing onions in olive oil, then throwing in chopped garlic and tomato puree. Add some chopped tomatoes, balsamic, chili, and oregano, and season to taste. Cook it down with a lid until the tomatoes can be crushed. This should be about twenty minutes. Now, take whatever meat you have for this leftovers dish, and chop it or shred it into bite-size chunks. Add these to the pan, and stir in well.

Cook your pasta for one minute below the guided time, keeping a mug of the water before draining. Mix the pasta in with the sauce and saved water before transferring to a baking dish. At this point, I would add some extra leftovers to the top of the dish, like pigs in blankets. Then, top it all with cheese and bake at 400f for 25 minutes.

Leftovers Air Fryer Pasties

These are an ideal snack, perfect for a packed lunch. They take little time and can be made in an air fryer, or simply baked. You'll want to grab yourself some shortcrust pastry from a store, or make your own for this leftovers dish.

Take your leftover meat, veg, and gravy from the fridge, and pop it in a pan. Reheat it, combining it all until it is mixed and hot. Now, make sure to season it well, tasting it to test. Once you're happy with the result, leave it to cool. You'll want the consistency quite thick, but still saucy. Add a little cornflour rue if it is too thin.

Cut your pasty into about 7/8 inch circles, no thicker than 1/4 of an inch. On one side, place generous amounts of the meat mixture, keeping about half an inch from the edge. Then, take the other side of the pastry and fold it over the top.

Use a fork to push the two sides together, making sure not to leave any gaps. Place them on a baking sheet, and poke a tiny hole in the top side to release steam. Yo can now cook these in a preheated air fryer at 350f for 20 minutes, or a 350f oven for 1 hour. These leftovers can be eaten hot, cold, and even frozen.

Day After Bread Pudding

This is a personal favourite of mine after the holiday feast. There is always a ton of bread left over from the various meals, and it's a shame to let it go stale. However, this holiday leftovers dish is actually best made with slightly older bread.

Grab your left over bread and tear it all into small chunks. Pop these in a baking dish and drizzle with melted butter. Add raisins to the dish if you're into them. I know not everyone is a fan. Whisk together milk, eggs, cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla until it is all combined, then pour it over the bread.

Push the bread into it, making sure it is all saturated. Now, pop the whole thing in a preheated 350f oven for about 45 minutes. This decadent leftovers dish should be nice and springy when removed.

Simple Leftovers Minestrone

This is a go to for anyone looking to use up the last of whatever leftovers they have from holiday feasts. It is also a great use of some those old bottles of wine you may have sitting about. For this you can use lamb, beef or pork.

Create a broth in a deep using the bones from your leftovers. To do this, first fry off onions, garlic, tomato paste, celery, and meat appropriate herbs such as thyme and oregano. Lift the frond from the bottom of the pan with leftovers red wine. Add the bones from your leftover lamb, and add water to pan. Simmer on a low heat for about 3 hours, skimming the foam from the top.

Once this process is done, strain it all into a container. Chill it for a few hours until you can remove the fat from the top. You now have a mind blowing stock that can be used over and over again. Freeze whatever you don't use and pull it out for gravies, ramen, or other soups. For now, use however much you need for a holiday leftovers soup.

Again, in a large saucepan, combine garlic, onion, tomato paste, carrot, and celery, and fry in oil and butter. Lift the frond with a little white wine, or simply use the stock. Now, add your leftover meats, shredded, with a few of your veggies. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer.

Now, with broken pasta pieces, such as snapped spaghetti, boil them until they are still slightly firm. Drain them and stir them through your soup. You now have a hearty, healthy, leftovers minestrone soup that people will swear is a gourmet dish.