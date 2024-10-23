Halloween Is My Thanksgiving. 9 Fall-Inspired Dishes To Try Before Turkey Day

Who says you have to wait until Thanksgiving to enjoy all of the fall-inspired dishes!? Whether you love a good autumn soup, or a spoocktacular-themed treat this article is going to be for you! There is more to fall than just the turkey my friends, and Halloween season is a great time to try them all out! So here are the best 9 fall-inspired dishes to try before turkey day!

My Favorite Fall-Inspired Dishes

While I am a huge foodie and enjoy food year-round, there is something special about the autumn time. These dishes are warm, spiced, and oh so comforting. I am a big soup and stew girly and fall is the perfect time to whip those recipes out. I'll be sharing it all today, from main dish, to side dish, to sweet treats. These are all the best fall-inspired dishes.

Main Dishes

Let's start off strong with some fall-inspired dishes that could be a main dish. They are perfect for any of these autumn nights when you don't know what to cook for your family.

Homemade Beef Stew

Shutterstock Photo by Sultan Amir

Okay this is my mama's recipe so don't tell her I told you okay! But seriously, nothing beats this comforting and hearty stew on a crisp autumn day. Grab a pack of stew meat and chop it up into bite size pieces. Throw it in a medium stock pot with a diced white onion and a little bit of garlic and olive oil. Brown the meat and let the onions and garlic get fragrant. Then, dump in your gravy and your beef bone broth. I do about six cups of broth and two packets or containers of beef gravy, that's what helps give it the thickness.

Then peel and chop some potatoes and carrots. Throw them in there! Grab a bag of mixed frozen veggies and dump them in too! Add some salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. Don't forget the bay leaves and a few sprigs of fresh rosemary. Now simmer for 2-3 hours and then enjoy! You can serve with a fresh loaf of bread for that extra *chef's kiss*.

Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

Pexels photo by Nasim Didar

Ummm can you say yum! Put two of my favorite things together, pumpkin and pasta! Not to mention that pumpkin is perfectly on brand for fall-inspired dishes! Also, you will be grabbing a lot of them for Halloween anyway so you might as well cook one up! Grab your pasta, bacon, butter, rosemary, garlic, pumpkin puree, heavy cream, lemons, salt and pepper, and get to work! Food & Wine has an epic recipe for this dish that I recommend you check out!

Italian Sausage, Tomato, And Kale Soup

Shutterstock Photo by OlgaBombologna

Sure, I could have named this something more creative but the flavors speak for themselves. I have personally served this dish at multiple gatherings this fall season so far and it has been a hit every time. First, you brown a pack of italian sausage (you can choose if it is spicy or sweet) with a white onion and some garlic. Once it is browned add your chicken stock, about six cups, and add the rest of your ingredients. You will need a couple of carrots, peeled and diced, a can of diced tomatoes, a can of white beans, and a couple of russet potatoes, also peeled and diced.

Don't forget the salt, pepper, and fresh rosemary sprigs. Bring to a boil then simmer for 20 minutes, or until vegetables are soft. Then, in the last five minutes add your kale, roughly chopped into the soup. This soup literally warms your soul and is one of my go to fall-inspired dishes. I even served it at a Halloween party one year and it was a hit! Not all of your Halloween food has to be spooky!

Side Dishes

Not every fall-inspired dish needs to be a main dish. Side dishes deserve some love too! Try making one for your next Halloween party and if it is a hit, bring it to Thanksgiving dinner and become everyone's favorite family chef!

Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Shutterstock Image by Brent Hofacker

Classic am I right? As a kid you hated them, as an adult you begrudgingly admit they can be delicious. While Brussel sprouts may seem like an obvious choice it is a classic that cannot go unmentioned. Wash and halve your Brussel sprouts and then line them in a baking dish. Add a chopped white onion, some chopped celery and some diced mushrooms. I also throw in a few diced tomatoes for good measure.

Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and fresh rosemary. Then drizzle with olive oil. If you want to spice things up, literally, grab a spiced olive oil from a local shop. I used a spicy olive oil from a local shop near me called Baklouti Green Chili Olive Oil and it is to die for. Roast in the oven at 350°F for about 45 min and you have the best fall-inspired side dish for your next gathering.

Butternut Squash and Kale Salad

Shutterstock Photo by Elena Veselova

Try serving up this fall-festive salad at your Halloween party this year. It is sure to impress. Peel and dice your butternut squash and throw it in a baking dish with some olive oil. Season this like you would a fall-festive drink. Some cinnamon, nutmeg, maybe even a little drizzle of honey for that extra razzle-dazzle. Then bake it in the oven at 350°F for an hour, or until the squash is tender.

While it is baking you can prepare the rest of the salad. You want to massage your kale with olive oil and some fresh lemon, to get it to soften a bit. You will want to add some feta (or crumbled goat cheese is my personal favorite), some dried cranberries, and some thinly sliced almonds. If you want to make it even more festive, add some thinly-sliced red apples and some pumpkin seeds. Then, once your squash is finished you throw that in and mix. You want to go sweet with your dressing, I recommend a maple-balsamic, but any sweet balsamic will do. This is crisp, sweet, and a favorite fall-inspired dish.

Baked Pumpkin Risotto

Shutterstock Photo by Ostranitsa Stanislav

Is it really a Halloween or fall dish if you don't add pumpkin? This dish is not only easy but it will transport your tastebuds to paradise. Delish shares their fantastic recipe for this fall-inspired dish. Preheat your oven to 400°F. While it is preheating melt some butter in a Dutch over and add shallots, garlic, and thyme. Once that is all softened add your rice and stir until opaque.

Then pour in some wine until it is almost fully absorbed. Add squash, broth, pumpkin puree, Parmesan, goat cheese, salt, pepper, and bring to a boil. Oh it sound so good already. Cover your put and bake until rice is tender, so between 18-22 minutes. Uncover and stir, then enjoy! My mouth is watering already just thinking about it.

Fall-Inspired Sweet Treat Dishes

While these may not be super spooky for your Halloween party, they are still delicious fall-inspired treats that are great for any gathering. Besides, it is always best to have a mix of spooky and traditional at your Halloween party, because sometimes the treats look too spooky to eat!

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls

Shutterstock Photo by Vladyslav Rasulov

Cheesecake and No Bake, two of my favorite things. That means it is going to be simple and delicious. You are going to need cream cheese, pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, pumpkin spice, vanilla extract, graham crackers, melted chocolate, chopped nuts, and/or coconut flakes.

You will want to mix your cream cheese (softened), pumpkin puree, powdered sugar, pumpkin spice, and vanilla extract in a bowl. Then stir in crushed graham crackers. Chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours. Then use a cookie scoop to create little balls. Place them on a baking sheet, then dip each ball into a bowl of melted chocolate and roll into either chopped nuts, coconut flakes, or your chosen topping. Chill again for 30 minutes and then enjoy.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pexels phot by Giovanna Iorio

Put a spin on the classic chocolate chip cookie by making it a fall-inspired pumpkin dish. Just add some pumpkin spice to the mix, along with pumpkin puree and some warm fall spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. You could even hand them out on Halloween with your candy. It is a treat the kids and you are both sure to love.

Pumpkin Brownies

Shutterstock photo rom_olik

Nothing says both fall-inspired and Halloween like pumpkin brownies. They even look a little spooky because of their coloring! Feel free to jazz them up by adding some edible googly eyes if you want to make them festive for a Halloween party. To make these brownies you simply mix a traditional brownie recipe for the brownie layer along with a pumpkin cheesecake layer. Cream cheese, sugar, and pumpkin blend together to create perfection.