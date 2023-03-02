"Hollywood's Biggest Night" is almost here. The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, on ABC, and this year's Oscars will be one for the books. From first-time nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) and awards stalwart Cate Blanchett (Tár) to this year's comeback kids Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, it's anyone's game. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including how to watch for free (with or without a TV provider), who's up for the biggest awards of the night, and an updated lineup of musical performances. So slip on your Top Gun bomber jacket, start the group chat, and load up on the popcorn. You never know what will happen during a live telecast.
Who's Hosting the Oscars?
King of late night Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for a third time, which means we're in good hands. Kimmel hosted the infamous "Envelopegate" Oscars in 2017, so if anything goes awry, the Emmy winner will know how to right the ship. Check out his hilarious Top Gun-themed Oscars trailer, featuring Jon Hamm and Billy Crystal, for a taste of what's to come on March 12.
Who's Performing at the Oscars?
Fresh off her dynamite Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna will perform her Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additional musical guests are yet to be announced; but if past years are any indication, we'll see live performances of all nominated original songs. (Putting my bingo chips on Lady Gaga belting out "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun, while Tom Cruise does a flyover.)
How to Watch the Oscars
The Oscars will air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Simply tune in to your local ABC channel, or sign in with your TV provider on ABC.com or the ABC app. A note for the fashioned-obsessed: Pop your popcorn early, because red carpet preshows begin at around 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT on all major networks.
No cable? No problem! You can stream the ceremony live with the following services, most of which offer a free trial:
FuboTV ($74.99/month) offers a one-week free trial.
DIRECTV Stream ($74.99/month) offers a five-day free trial.
YouTube TV Base Plan ( $64.99/month thereafter) offers a two-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month).
If you're watching outside the U.S., check out this list of international networks broadcasting the ceremony. And if you don't mind waiting until Monday, March 13, you can stream the ceremony on demand on Hulu (starting at $7.99/month), which offers a 30-day free trial.
Who's Nominated?
This year's star-studded crop of nominees is sure to make for an exciting ceremony. Steven Spielberg is up for Best Director for his autobiographical drama The Fabelmans; and the two highest-grossing films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, are nominated for Best Picture. (Plus, a Top Gun win means producer and star Tom Cruise will take the stage!) Multiversal adventure romp Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with the most nominations, including acting nods for stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, both making career comebacks. Oh, and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) could win Marvel's first-ever acting Oscar. 'Nuff said.
For a full list of nominees across all categories, head to the Oscars website.
Best Picture
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Elvis
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Best Supporting Actor
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Hong Chau - The Whale
