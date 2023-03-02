"Hollywood's Biggest Night" is almost here. The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, on ABC, and this year's Oscars will be one for the books. From first-time nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) and awards stalwart Cate Blanchett (Tár) to this year's comeback kids Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, it's anyone's game. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars, including how to watch for free (with or without a TV provider), who's up for the biggest awards of the night, and an updated lineup of musical performances. So slip on your Top Gun bomber jacket, start the group chat, and load up on the popcorn. You never know what will happen during a live telecast.

Who's Hosting the Oscars?





Who's Performing at the Oscars?

King of late night Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for a third time, which means we're in good hands. Kimmel hosted the infamousOscars in 2017, so if anything goes awry, the Emmy winner will know how to right the ship. Check out his hilarious Top Gun-themed, featuring Jon Hamm and Billy Crystal, for a taste of what's to come on March 12.





How to Watch the Oscars

Fresh off her dynamite, Rihanna will perform her Oscar-nominated songfrom Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additional musical guests are yet to be announced; but if past years are any indication, we'll see live performances of all nominated original songs. (Putting my bingo chips on Lady Gaga belting outfrom Top Gun, while Tom Cruise does a flyover.)





Advertisement

$54.99/month for your first three months,

$64.99/month thereafter)

Who's Nominated?

The Oscars will air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Simply tune in to your local ABC channel, or sign in with your TV provider onor the. A note for the fashioned-obsessed: Pop your popcorn early, because red carpet preshows begin at around 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT on all major networks.No cable? No problem! You can stream the ceremony live with the following services, most of which offer a free trial:($74.99/month) offers a one-week free trial.($74.99/month) offers a five-day free trial.Base Plan (offers a two-day free trial.($69.99/month).If you're watching outside the U.S., check outof international networks broadcasting the ceremony. And if you don't mind waiting until Monday, March 13, you can stream the ceremony on demand on(starting at $7.99/month), which offers a 30-day free trial.





Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

This year's star-studded crop of nominees is sure to make for an exciting ceremony. Steven Spielberg is up for Best Director for his autobiographical drama The Fabelmans; and the two highest-grossing films of the year, Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, are nominated for Best Picture. (Plus, a Top Gun win means producer and star Tom Cruise will take the stage!) Multiversal adventure romp Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with the most nominations, including acting nods for stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, both making career comebacks. Oh, and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) could win Marvel's first-ever acting Oscar. 'Nuff said.For a full list of nominees across all categories, head to the



Best Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

- Elvis Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

- The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser - The Whale

- The Whale Paul Mescal - Aftersun

- Aftersun Bill Nighy - Living



Best Actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

- Tár Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Everything Everywhere All at Once Ana de Armas - Blonde

- Blonde Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

- The Fabelmans Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie



Best Supporting Actor

Advertisement

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Everything Everywhere All at Once Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

- The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

- The Banshees of Inisherin Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

- The Fabelmans Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway



Best Supporting Actress