2023 Grammy Award Winners: Willie Nelson, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde + More

The 2023 Grammy Awards are underway and country artists have already took home major awards. Country legend Willie Nelson won Best Country Album for his 2022 album A Beautiful Time and Best Country Solo Performance for "Live Forever." Nelson triumphed over fellow Best Country Album nominees Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Maren Morris.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce made history with their win for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance. Pearce and McBryde's No. 1 hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" marks the first time a pairing of women has won the category since it was introduced in 2012.

Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't" was named Best Country Song, winning the category over fellow nominated songs "Circles Around This Town," performed by Maren Morris, "Doin' This," performed by Luke Combs, "I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version), performed by Taylor Swift, "If I Was a Cowboy," performed by Miranda Lambert and "I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," performed by Willie Nelson.

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson -- WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde -- WINNER

"Going Where The Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson -- WINNER

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town," Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This," Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)," Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was a Cowboy," Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson) -- WINNER

