2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style

The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion.

Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for the 2022 CMAs.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire stunned in this deep blue gown as she prepared to take the stage for the opening number with Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, a tribute to the late country legend Loretta Lynn.

Ashley McBryde

An early CMA winner for her collaboration with Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde looked glam in a gorgeous gown with emerald green sequins. McBryde is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." She'll take the stage at the CMAs alongside Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne to perform "When Will I Be Loved."

Runaway June

Country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Stevie Woodward and Jennifer Wayne) coordinated in different shades of green for their red carpet look.

Luke Bryan

CMA co-host Luke Bryan looked classic in a black tux when he hit the red carpet ahead of his big night. Bryan, who'll share hosting duties with Peyton Manning, is nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Buy Dirt," his collaboration with Jordan Davis.

Carly Pearce

Reigning CMA vocalist of the year Carly Pearce looked angelic in a stunning white gown and added a pop of color with teal heels.

Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year nominee Miranda Lambert wowed in this head-turning gown. The country superstar will help open the show with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood continues her streak of fashion-forward looks with this beautiful blue gown. The powerhouse vocalist is nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Brothers Osborne

Country duo Brothers Osborne look dashing, with T.J. Osborne donning a navy blue suit and John Osborne rocking a dark green jacket and cowboy boots.

War and Treaty

War and Treaty ( Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr.) were one of the most fashionable couples (and musical duos) on the CMA red carpet. Tanya wore a stunning, one-sleeved sequin dress, while Michael Trotter Jr. wore a classic light gray suit and turquoise jewelry.

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson looked every bit the cowboy he is in a blazer, dress shirt and cowboy boots.

Elle King

Elle King was classic glam in this shimmering dress and stacked heels. King will take the stage with the Black Keys to pay tribute to late country-rocker Jerry Lee Lewis.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson, the most-nominated artist at the CMAs, took her brand of Bell Bottom Country to the CMA red carpet. The singer-songwriter and new Yellowstone cast member wore a gorgeous velvet suit with her signature flared pants and cowboy hat.

