2022 ACM Awards: Brittney Spencer and Brothers Osborne Perform 'These Boots Are Made For Walkin’'

2022's ACM Awards were full of exciting performances from co-hosts Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen, and Gabby Barrett as well as the many incredible nominees. Numerous country acts were honored with wins throughout the evening including Brothers Osborne, who were crowned Duo of the Year. Following Miranda Lambert's win for Entertainer of the Year (her first!), the brothers joined rising star Brittney Spencer onstage to wrap up the night.

The three co-hosts introduced the fun-filled performance by first discussing how special it is in country music for tenured singers to collaborate with up and comers. It was high praise when Dolly Parton said that Brittney Spencer was "someone you're gonna be hearing a lot from" as she joined T.J. and John Osborne on the Las Vegas stage to perform "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'."

"These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" is a classic country song originally recorded by Nancy Sinatra back in 1966. Over the years it's been covered numerous times, notably by Billy Ray Cyrus as well as Jessica Simpson for the film The Dukes of Hazzard.

"Brittney [Spencer]'s from Maryland just like we are," said John Osborne in a press conference. "Our performance was fire," added Spencer. "I'd never sung at a stadium in front of so many people...I wasn't intimidated. Everyone was there for a good time, and I was, too."

Spencer has been making a name for herself in the country music world since she first gained momentum on Twitter in 2020 with a cover of The Highwomen's "Crowded Table." Her first single was released in 2021, "Sober & Skinny," with a full album planned for release in 2022. As for Brothers Osborne, they told the massive crowd that winning an award "always comes as a huge surprise" as they accepted their Duo of the Year honor on the Allegiant Stadium stage. John sweetly added "Couldn't have done it without my brother, I love him to death."

