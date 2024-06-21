2 Dead, Multiple Injured In Arkansas Grocery Store Mass Shooting

A mass shooting in Arkansas has left at least two people dead and multiple people injured. The shooting happened outside a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. The shooting happened on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

A shooter killed two people and left seven people injured, according to Arkansas State Police. They confirmed the carnage that unfolded outside the grocery. According to authorities, one police officer was also shot during the exchange. However, they reported that the officer isn't facing any life-threatening injuries.

Likewise, police have arrested the unnamed shooter. Police critically injured the shooter in a shoot-out, and they're now in custody. At this time, I do not know the extent of their injuries. However, police report that the shooter is in critical condition. One witness, who was at Holt Builder's Supply, detailed what exactly happened. They were across the street from the shooting. They said the shooting took place at Mad Butcher grocery story. He said that he heard multiple gunshots. He later saw emergency responders treating and transporting victims from the scene.

In the video below, you can hear gunshots. You can also see emergency responders coming to the scene as well. There appears to be a helicopter involved in potentially airlifting victims to get medical help.

#Breaking News: Fordyce Grocery Store Shooting Multiple shooters are reported to be involved in a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Early reports indicate 8 people were wounded, with one of the suspects also being injured. Police have contained… pic.twitter.com/ecYrT4K9FO — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 21, 2024

Mass Shooting Injures Several

The witness said the Arkansas mass shooting happened sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time on Friday. Police released a statement about the shooting.

"Seven of the shooting victims were civilians, with two fatalities. One law enforcement officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries," Arkansas State Police said in a statement. Likewise, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement as well about the mass shooting.

She said, "I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I'm in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident."

As of this time, we do not know what caused the shooting.