Four people were detained following an escalating situation at a high school graduation in Los Angeles. At the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the ceremony seemed to be going off without a hitch. That is, until the event started winding down. Per KTLA, as the ceremony was ending, someone jumped over a second-story balcony at the concert venue and attacked a graduate. From there, circumstances only got worse.

Officers responding to the scene discovered a brawl outside the concert hall involving several suspects. You can see bits and pieces of the ensuing chaos below.

Los Angles Breaking - Fights during graduation at Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA Jun 13, 2024

A series of fights broke out during a graduation ceremony at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. The violence extended to outside of the iconic downtown LA venue as a shooting was… pic.twitter.com/VQAdkfLVX3 — Abhay (@AstuteGaba) June 14, 2024

According to a statement from the County of Los Angeles Probation Department, "a brawl involving several community members occurred outside the venue."

"At the conclusion of the graduation, during the recessional, a community member leaped over a second-story balcony and assaulted a community graduate. All detained probation youth had already exited the auditorium and were placed in a secure holding area prior to the incident occurring. ... Local law enforcement responded swiftly, and four people were detained pending further investigation. No injuries were reported."

A Walt Disney Concert Hall Graduation Descends Into Violence, Chaos, And Gunfire

It's currently unclear who or what incited the incident. Investigating officers said several bullet shell casings were discovered in the area. As of now, investigations are still ongoing.

This follows a terrifying trend of graduation ceremonies ending in violence. Over in Indiana, a fight broke out on Notre Dame's campus involving multiple parties.

"Police say a verbal altercation took place around 6:30 p.m. as families were leaving Washington High School's commencement at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Two South Bend School Resource Officers were able to break it up and got everyone to leave.

However, another verbal and then physical altercation happened outside the arena. That's when Notre Dame police requested help from South Bend police to break up the fight and get everyone to leave. But by the time police arrived, the crowds were dispersed.

Two people were checked out by medics but didn't go to the hospital."

For students preparing to move on to the next big stage in their lives: relax! Try to survive a graduation ceremony without things devolving into a multi-person UFC match.