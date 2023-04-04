'1923' Star Michelle Randolph Turns Heads in Shorts and Bustier-Style Top at Vanity Fair Party

While the Yellowstone prequel 1923 is taking a break, its stars are seizing the opportunity to make a splash in the fashion world. Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth Strafford in the series, recently dazzled fans with her red carpet appearance at Vanity Fair and TikTok's event, "Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood." And boy, did Randolph strut her stuff.

The 25-year-old actress turned heads with her all-black ensemble, featuring short black shorts and a bustier-inspired top, perfectly complemented by strappy heels. She topped it all off with an appropriately messy high ponytail, which added a playful touch to her chic outfit. It's always a fun move to offset total, polished glam with tousled hair, and Randolph certainly understood the assignment here.

The actress took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snapshot from the glamorous evening, expressing her wish for photos capturing her with friends and wine. Her 1923 co-stars, Julia Schlaepfer (Alex) and Aminah Nieves (Teonna Rainwater) joined the conversation with their own enthusiastic comments.

In 1923, Randolph brings spirited frontier woman Elizabeth "Liz" Strafford to life. Strafford is engaged to Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and is expecting their child. This marks her first major role, following appearances in films such as The Resort, The Undertaker's Wife, and 5 Years Apart, as well as TV movies like A Snow White Christmas and House of the Witch.

In February, Randolph attended the 1923 finale screening with her co-stars Leenah Robinson, Julia Schlaepfer, and Aminah Nieves. Earlier this year, she also graced the BAFTA Tea Party with Julia. Although the two friends have yet to share the screen on 1923, fans are eagerly hoping to see them together when the show returns for its second season.

Until then, we can be sure we'll see Randolph in some other sweet looks.

