Forget asking for that in-ground pool again, consider this 18-foot tropical water slide instead. Amazon is selling an 18-foot tall commercial-grade water slide. The water slide will put your Slip 'N Slide to shame. (Sorry, Slip 'N Slide, but this double lane water slide is everything and more.)

Yep, there are two slides, meaning the kids can race down the inflatable slides. The slide is perfect for summer break, birthday parties, and more spring and summer celebrations.

The tropical water slide is very pricey, but the high-quality materials make it worth it. It's made from heavy-duty puncture and flame-resistant materials to prevent water from seeping inside. Not only can you use this as a water slide, but it can also be used as a dry slide (similar to a bounce house slide).

The design of the water slide is something to boast about as well. The palm trees add a tropical feel to the backyard. Make it a tropical-themed water day with the family (or your closest friends and neighbors).

Have them bring appetizers, cold drinks, and plenty of sunscreen since this water slide will offer endless fun.

Who Needs This Slide

The wet/dry slide combo may be a good investment if you've always been interested in water slide rentals or inflatable bounce house party rentals. The wet-dry slide will probably pay for itself after a successful summer (depending on the demand for it in your area).

I mean, there's a reason why Tent and Table threw in a business card holder!

What's All Included

Inflatable wet or dry bouncy slide, 1.5 HP blower, heavy-duty storage bag, vinyl repair patches, sprinkler hose, safety sign, and a business cardholder.

Safety

There's a large inflated floor and fully netted protection walls for safety, allowing for adults to easily monitor activity. Also, it's for ages six and up, with a weight capacity of 200 pounds.

