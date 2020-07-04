Anyone could go and visit a typical white sand beach, but have you ever visited a beach with jet black sand? It's a completely different experience and the view is just as stunning.

These are the 16 best black sand beaches in the world to add to your travel bucket list.

1. Papenoo Beach: Tahiti

This lovely beach is one of the top things to do in Tahiti but doesn't draw in the same tourist attention as La Plage de Maui on Tahiti Iti. There's plenty of good surfing to be found here.

2. Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach: Iceland

This stunning beach is widely considered one of the most famous black sand beaches in the world. Located on the South Coast of Iceland near a small fishing village, Vík í Mýrdal, this beach is a must-visit.

3. Playa Jardin: Spain

This well-known beach is one of the top activities in Puerto de la Cruz.

4. Miho no Matsubara Shizuoka: Japan

Miho Beach is actually made up of small black stones instead of sand. It boasts incredible views of Mount Fuji.

5. Samyang Beach: Jeju, Korea

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bpg8ZALFe7_/

Jeju is a volcanic island that led to the black sand on this beach. While there are various other beaches to visit, the dark sand at Samyang is captivating.

6. Punalu'u Black Sand Beach: The Big Island, Hawaii

Punalu'u Beach is one of the most well-known in Hawaii. You can frequently find endangered sea turtles on its shores.

7. Karekare Beach: Karekare, New Zealand

Located around 20 miles west of Auckland, this black beach is a popular location for locals in the warm summer months.

8. Point Venus: Tahiti

https://www.instagram.com/p/BqzHo2NgHNk/

This beach is on the largest island in French Polynesia. It's one of the best beaches in Tahiti, located at its most northernmost point.

9. Playa Negra: Vieques, Puerto Rico

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCLsUi-hoO4/

This is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Puerto Rico since all the other beaches have white sand.

10. Cahuita Beach: Costa Rica

Located just south of Limon, this beach is a great destination for all levels of surfers.

11. Perissa Beach: Santorini, Greece

This lovely beach is one of the main tourist destinations in Greece.

12. Number One Beach: Dominica, Caribbean

To reach the "number one" black beach in Dominica, you have to take a 10 to 15-minute hike down from the main path on Dominica's northern coast. Though a little tricky to reach, the beach is worth it.

13. Black Sand Beach: Maui, Hawaii

This beach, located in Waianapanapa State Park, was created by lava flow a few hundred years ago. Now it's the ideal Maui photo op.

14. Black Sands Beach: Shelter Cove, California

This beach stretches over 3 miles in Northern California, just south of Eureka.

15. Black Sand Beach: Prince William Sound, Alaska

Not only is this beach beautiful with the Alaskan backdrop, but is a very popular kayak destination.

Now Watch: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Dollywood