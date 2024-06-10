100-Year-Old WW2 Veteran Marries His 96-Year-Old Girlfriend At Church Near D-Day Beach

Enter, stranger. I've got just the tonic to aid you throughout your travels today. Harold Terens is a World War II veteran who suffered through one of the deadliest wars in United States history. Per CNN, Terens was attached to a four-pilot P-47 Thunderbolt fighter unit as their radio repair technician. He'd repair planes so they could return to the ongoing fight. According to Terens, half his company's pilots died on D-Day. (I promise I'm building to the "wholesome" part.)

Many years later, Terens would return to Normandy — but not as an active combatant. He'd return to marry his girlfriend, Jeanne Swerlin.

This is the feel good story we need!

100 year old WW2 veteran marries his 96 year old girlfriend in a church near the D-Day beaches.

I love this. Congrats to both. pic.twitter.com/vkrMJn1EkR — Mr Benn (@thebowlerhatman) June 8, 2024

Look at them. They're so adorable. Terens used the site of a grisly, awful event to reclaim his power. Rather than being remembered as a traumatizing, horrible curse, perhaps Normandy will now be more closely associated with his union alongside Swerlin. And even more impressive? They're both almost collectively 200 years old. Who says you can't live it up in your 80s, 90s, and 100s?

As Swerlin would say to CNN, "It's not just for young people, love, you know? We get butterflies. And we get a little action, also."

A World War 2 Veteran Marries His Girlfriend On The D-Day Beaches

One X (formerly known as Twitter) user had a surprisingly poignant comment about the newlyweds that I actually couldn't have written better myself!

"True love is ageless. Being sure you have met the right person might take several years, but ensuring long-term compatibility has no price, as well as developing maturity and testing your bond through challenges. No doubt WW2 has been the ultimate test to build a resilient relationship. May this lovely couple last," the user states.

Not sure if I'd quite say World War 2 was "the ultimate test to build a resilient relationship." But the heart of the post is in the right place otherwise!

Truthfully? This is the one and only time X got one over on me! We finally found a post where it can speak for itself without my usual commentary! On a more serious note, however, I'm happy for them. Especially if you're older, the world can be an insolating, senseless, and cruel place.

If more people chased love and happiness, it's safe to say we would all be better off in the long run.