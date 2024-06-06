This May Be The Last Major D-Day Anniversary With Living WWII Veterans Present: Heroes' Sendoff

The Greatest Generation is dwindling. With many commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the sad reality is this may be the last major memorial with living WWII veterans.

Speaking with CNN, 99-year-old vet Jack Foy says they know that their time is almost gone. "We realize we're getting to the end of our time," Foy said.

Typically, organizers hold major commemorations for D-Day every five years. With the next major milestone not coming until the 85th anniversary, five years is a long time for many veterans. The average age for WWII vets right now are 90s with some pushing over 100.

"We are perfectly aware that for these centenarians, this is maybe the last chance to return to the beaches where they landed, where they fought and where their brothers-in-arms fell," said Gen. Michel Delion, the CEO of the French government agency in charge of the French commemoration efforts, Mission Liberation.

As such, they are planning the 80th anniversary to be the biggest in history. Around 150 American WWII veterans traveled to Normandy for the celebrations. Meanwhile, veterans from other countries such as Canada and the U.K. are also making the trip. More than 25 heads of government are also attending as well.

D-Day Anniversary

Many are honoring these veterans and the sacrifices that they made on D-Day and throughout WWII. Historian Ben Brands explained that D-Day was a crucial turning point in the war.

"World War II, especially in Europe, becomes this ongoing battle from basically the moment troops land on the beaches of D-Day until Germany ultimately surrenders. The human mind needs to cut that up into digestible stories, and D-Day is a really powerful, discrete event that is so critical for everything that comes after," Brands said. "There's just so many powerful stories that come out of D-Day."

As for what the future holds, sadly WWII veterans won't be with us for much longer, but that makes the time that we have that much more precious. Celebrate their accomplishments and sacrifice, and if you know a surviving WWII vet, reach out to them. .

"People are realizing this generation is passing and they're passing rapidly now, and it's important to keep their stories alive, to keep the memories of those who died and are buried at Normandy, but also those who fought and survived because they can no longer be with us for that much longer to tell these stories," Brands said. "The 80th will be a very powerful event."