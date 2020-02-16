There's no better place to cool off in the warm weather than at a great water park. What could be more refreshing than a giant water playground?

There are hundreds of them around the United States, but we're taking a look at the ten best water parks in the country that should be on your Spring and Summer bucket list.

1. Splashin' Safari -- Santa Claus, Indiana

Another Midwest attraction, Slashin' Safari is home to the world's two longest water roller coasters -- Mammoth and Wildebeest. The Mammoth has a six-person raft that shoots you down a seven-story hill. The park also has a giant wave pool and plenty of slides suited for the whole family.

2. Water World -- Denver, Colorado

While the park has a wealth of family-friendly rides, lazy rivers and pools to choose from, The Storm is an incredibly unique ride. It's a raft ride that whisks riders through a pitch-dark tube that recreates a storm inside, complete with thunder, lightning, and rain.

3. Water Country USA -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Water Country USA is a popular waterpark and home to some fantastic rides, like Wild Thang, Big Daddy Falls, Vanish Point, and thrilling new mega-slide Colossal Curl (pictured).

4. Raging Waters -- San Dimas, California

Raging Waters in San Dimas is part of greater Los Angeles and offers a place for city dwellers to beat the heat. The park features Dark Hole, a blacked-out tube slide that shoots riders down a 52-foot drop. The park also boasts a ride called the Bermuda Triangle, which carries rafters at speeds of 50 mph.

5. Dollywood's Splash Country -- Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

This waterpark has been a long-time favorite of people traveling in the area. It features an 8,000 square-foot lagoon pool, a wave pool, several slides, and multiple thrill rides. If you're looking for a big thrill here, go for Fire Tower Falls, which is 70 stories tall. Dolly made sure the park is full of family fun.

6. Noah's Ark Waterpark and Kalahari Resort -- Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Dells is a Midwest hotspot all year round. Kalahari Resort is a 125,000 square-foot indoor park so that you can make a splash all year long. In the warmer months, Noah's Ark is the place to be, with 51 slides, two wave pools, and a surf simulator. Their signature ride, the Black Anaconda, is known as one of America's most thrilling water roller coaster and shoots riders around the track at speeds up to 30-mph.

7. Pump House Indoor Waterpark -- Jay, Vermont

This indoor waterpark lets you enjoy the water attractions all year long! You can surf on their Double Barrel Flowrider or float on the Big River. The main appeal is the La Cute -- a 65-foot tall water slide that travels outside of the building.

8. Schlitterbahn Waterpark -- New Braunfels, Texas

Schlitterbahn has multiple locations, but the New Braunfels location is the favorite. It is home to the AquaVeyer, heated pools, several kids activity pool areas, and some thrilling high-speed slides. If you head there, make sure you ride the Banzai Pipeline and Black Knight tunnel slides, as well as the world-renowned Master Blaster Uphill Water Coaster!

9. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park -- Orlando, Florida

Mount Gushmore is one of the tallest and fastest body slides in the world. This Disney World park also has toboggan racing, innertube water slides and much more.

10. Wet 'n' Wild -- Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii

This outdoor water park might be the most scenic. It's set among lush forests and surrounded by natural cliffs. The park boasts a water-spouting volcano and water cannons for kids. For adults, the Tornado will take you 50 feet up in the air and then plummet you into the Tornado's funnel.

