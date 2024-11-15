Longtime Loretta Lynn Collaborator Dies At 84

Sometimes, we overlook the many talented and dedicated professionals who help to make someone a star. The roadies, the band members, the makeup and wardrobe folks. They all contribute their special magic to what a performer does on stage and in the recording studio. One such person was Peter Stephen "Zeke" Dawson, who brilliantly played the fiddle in Loretta Lynn's Coal Miner Band for many years. He recently passed away at the age of 84 on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2024. Born on June 1, 1940 in Maryland, Dawson lived in Dickson, Tennessee. His music is his enduring legacy.

We take a look back at his remarkable career and life.

According to Dawson's obituary via dicksoncountysource.com, "Music was his life. He started playing professionally at the age of 12 and played in 48 of 50 states and 7 foreign countries. He wrote music for movies, starred in the Coal Miner's Daughter, played for presidents and loved being on stage performing...He was the type of man that never met a stranger anywhere he traveled and always had a good story to tell."

Dawson served in the U.S. Army and he performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

On X, there is a statement that reads: "Every member of Loretta's Coal Miner band was like family to her. Zeke Dawson was with her for nearly a decade. He will be missed by the entire Lynn family. This week, we are sending our love to his family."

There is also a black-and-white throwback photo of the seven members of the Coal Miner Band, including Zeke Dawson.

"So very very sorry for your loss," posted one person.

"May God bless Zeke and the rest of the iconic band that brought joy to so many people," wrote another.

"Prayer for y'all," thoughtfully penned a third person.