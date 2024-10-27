Zachary Levi Claims Big Consequences to Supporting Donald Trump in Hollywood

This upcoming U.S. election has essentially drawn a massive line in the sand between people and their values. Usually, this just affects the common American, those who really feel the effects of policies financially and socially. However, more and more celebrities breach their way into politics (one even became the president and all.) Consequently, you have guys like Zachary Levi who stake their claim as stone cold Donald Trump guys. However, he also notes that he isn't alone but that there's consequences for that kind of allegiance.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Levi took to Instagram to clap back at Whoopi Goldberg's claim that Hollywood has "always been a very right-leaning town." He does admit that she has a point with Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid. However, he says the numbers don't quite work in her favor today. "There are plenty, and by the way, they've sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in my industry, in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way," Zachary says. "That's why you don't see them. That's why they're not very prevalent or prominent. They know there's ramifications for this kind of s--t."

Then, Levi goes on a rallying cry of sorts for people to be unafraid in their support of Donald Trump. "But ya'll, our industry is going to be fucking gonzo. It already is," Zachary states. "We're getting eroded. The pandemic and the strikes.. they've already eroded it so much. My cry to all of you out there, you closeted Trump voters, it's now or never. Do whatever you feel like you need to do. If you need to come out publicly and say it, if you feel like you still can't, then don't. I would never pressure you to do that. But know that if what you're afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that's not going to exist very soon, then don't let that hold you back."

I'm Not Quite Sure About Zachary Levi's Claims About Hollywood

I take issue with this in a couple of different ways. For starters, I suspect a bit of desperation from Zachary Levi. This screams bait to me. Nobody really cares about Shazam anymore and his recent animated movie did absolutely nothing at the box office. He's spent quite a few interviews squirming about the current state of his career. This republican flag waving strikes me as a desperate attempt to gain some sort of audience that supports him. As it stands, he doesn't really have any juice as an actor or any pull in Hollywood. But if you bait enough gullible people, you might just make it in some regard.

Additionally, I'm not sure Levi's statements have a ton of truth to them. Theoretically, if they do, it's not all too unreasonable for your coworkers and contemporaries to be a little thorny. Why would I want to work with Zachary all the time if he loudly and fundamentally disagrees with my principles? Frankly, that's why so many people would walk around apolitically. They likely keep their thoughts amongst their inner circles so as to not shake the hornet's nest.

Regardless, the only thing that I reckon someone could do is be suspicious of someone like Zachary Levi and his intentions here. The amount of misinformation and baiting going around today is unprecedented. Discernment is down the drain and the literacy rates are in the gutter. The current system preys on our division and strips us of our empathy as humans. Do not let hucksters sway your thinking.