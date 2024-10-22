Zach Top's "I Never Lie" Helps Teen Move For The First Time After Brutal Electrical Burns

Throughout my life, I've known music to provide so much. The art stays close by at some of the worst moments in my life. It heals the emotional scars without fail every time. However, I never could imagine it would possibly heal someone in a physical sense. But for this teen, he makes some of his first moves due to a Zach Top song after an awful farming accident.

Recently, a TikTok surfaces online of a teen hooked up to an abundance of different machines after a brutal farming incident. He resides in Hamilton, Texas, and was picking peanuts when his tractor came into contact with a power line. Afterward, the high school senior suffers severe electrical burns and barely survives via CPR. Moreover, he loses an arm and some of his toes as a result.

It's looking pretty grim right now. The teen faces more surgery, skin grafts, and an abundance of rehab and physical therapy. However, all hope is not lost here. In the TikTok, you can hear Zach Top's "I Never Lie" howling off in the background. Instead of it being a dour scene though, the kid moves his arm slightly to suggest strumming a guitar. Additionally, he pedals his foot slightly to follow the melody. The boy still has plenty of heart!

TikTok Reacts to Emotional Video of Teen Moving for The First Time

This dude is one of the toughest teens I think I'll ever see. I can't say I wouldn't rot a little bit if I was in that position. But he's a trooper, still showing signs of life through the beautiful art this world and its artists provide. Here's to hoping he continues to demonstrate positive signs in the future. Moreover, I hope the family posts a GoFundMe soon. Currently, they haven't shared anything to the public.

Similarly, the reactions on TikTok mirror this sentiment. For instance, one of the band members who plays alongside Zach Top sends their regards to the teen. "Prayers from me, Zach, and the whole crew for complete healing. This really leaves us speechless," they comment.

Additionally, one person shared their experience as a nurse and why it's important to provide music like they did to the teen. "As an ICU RN, this right here is why I ask EVERY family what kind of music their family member likes & I keep music playing while they're vented," they say.