Zach Bryan's Girlfriend Claps Back at Gold Digger Accusations

Sometimes, there are couples who are only together for incredibly vain reasons. Occasionally, you'll have those in it for financial gain. There's a measure of security in being with someone that can take care of the big finances. However, this is not the case for Zach Bryan's girlfriend Brianna.

Recently, Barstool Sports' Brianna LaPaglia (also known as Brianna Chickenfry) posts on TikTok. There, she spitefully responds to a comment simply calling her a gold digger. Obviously, this is in relation to her dating country music superstar Zach Bryan. The video itself shows her dancing and singing to a song going 'thank you to my man.' However, the real bite comes in her caption. She writes, "I was rich on my own, he's just richer."

@ihatebriannachickenfry Replying to @Daquavious_pork i was rich on my own hes just richer?? ♬ original sound - TheRobertsBeVibin

Sheesh. It's true though. She doesn't necessarily need Zach Bryan to put food on her plate. Her job sees her do plenty on her own. They wouldn't be together if they don't feel strongly about each other.

Brianna LaPaglia Recalls How She Meets Zach Bryan For The First Time

Moreover, the way Zach and Brianna get together is awfully sweet. LaPaglia goes to a show with her coworkers June 2023, prompting the country star to slide in her DMs. The two talk it out for a while when Bryan laments a hefty drive from Philadelphia to Oklahoma. Admittedly drunk, she offers to ride with him despite never officially meeting the man. Ever since, the two are inseparable.

For what it's worth, Zach Bryan is also deeply in love with Brianna too. He's known to post long tribute posts to the love of his life, expressing deep gratitude for her. A couple days ago, he posts a picture of his girl with an incredibly sweet caption that could only be restricted by Twitter's character limit. "And to this lady, you are my rock and my safe place. Thank you for being there for me in every high and low this entire year," he writes. "The amount of love and compassion you got in your heart is impossible to believe. Thanks for taking one for the team and loving an idiot like me."