Zach Bryan's Ex Deb Peifer Breaks Silence on His Recent Breakup

This Zach Bryan breakup saga with Brianna LaPaglia (aka Brianna Chickenfry) is beyond messy. On Zach's side of things, he's allegedly already at large on dating apps not even a day after their split. Moreover, he takes to the public to announce it haphazardly.

"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways," Zach posts.

However, Brianna had no clue Zach would go public so quickly, leaving her blindsided. She's still not ready to properly address everything that went down. "How can you give every ounce of yourself to someone and then be discarded in a few days? It's really, really heartbreaking and I don't wanna talk about details right now," she says.

Lots of people have gone back to Zach's previous ex Deb Peifer to see what it looks like after a Zach Bryan breakup. Moreover, they remember how quickly the country star pivoted into things with Brianna after leaving her. Naturally, a lot of her defenders come back out of the woodwork to boost Deb and say she's glowing after the news. However, she nips that notion right in the bud.

Zach Bryan's Ex-Deb Doesn't Take Any Joy From Brianna's Breakup

Deb posts a response to the Zach Bryan breakup saga and all of the overwhelming comments on TikTok. She keeps things pretty vague but enough context clues suggest she doesn't find it proper to gloat over a breakup. "I don't really think that I have to say this, but I kind of think I want to. I'm not 100% sure yet honestly. But I just want to be clear on the fact that I don't find any gratification in other people, specifically other women, hurting," she says. I feel like I've seen some comments on my personal social media pages alluding to the fact that I do, and I don't. So I just wanted to make sure that was clear."

Then, she concludes by saying that fighting fire with fire doesn't always aid the healing process. Despite any muddy feelings towards Zach or anyone, there's no need to stew in bitterness. "I think that emotions are so nuanced and so complicated, but I don't feel better because other people are hurting in any capacity. I don't think you should either, but that's your journey," Deb says.