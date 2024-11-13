Zach Bryan's Ex Claims That He Stole Her Cat

This won't be the first thing you've read about Zach Bryan's awful breakup with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, so I'll spare you the obligatory expo-dump.

In a recent TikTok, Brianna Chickenfry ranted to her followers and supporters further about how she's doing and her plans to take her life back. At the tail-end of the video, however, she opens up about one of the toughest parts of the breakup.

Bryan took Stump the cat.

Chickenfry is almost holding back tears as she tells everyone of how Stump has been untimely ripped from his mother's hands. "I miss Stump so much. I wanna f--king kidnap him. But when he left and didn't tell me anything he just took Stump out of spite," she explained.

For context, Bryan and Chickenfry owned lots of animals during their year as a couple. Stump is a six-toed cat that they rescued together. The six-toed cat was found in a tree stump (hence the name) in Oklahoma, and he was swiftly adopted into their repertoire of pets.

Before being with Zach, Chickenfry also adopted two cats, Mango and Ollie, and had a dog, Boston. Bryan also had a dog, Jack, and together, all the animals were quite a team.

What makes taking Stump worse is that, according to Brianna, Bryan doesn't even like cats.

Zach Bryan Keeps Cat Out Of Spite After Breakup

She continued, "He didn't even like cats, Jack hates cats, Boston loves cats, I love cats. Can someone steal the cat back for me?" Considering Bryan and his dog aren't cat fans, keeping Stump is a pretty nasty move.

"I'm not joking, the animals throughout this have been one of the hardest parts. I just think about Boston and Jack. And Stump. I think about Stump every night," Chickenfry concludes.

As a cat-lover myself, I find this rather cruel. To not even open discussion about the ownership of Stump following the breakup is beyond dastardly.

This isn't the only length Bryan has gone to upset or impede Chickenfry, however. He also asked for the $80,000 Ford Bronco that be bought her back. If he truly bought it for her, and "[loves] her with every ounce of [his] heart," like he said he did in his breakup announcement, then he wouldn't be keeping the damn cat and asking for the car back.

I hope Chickenfry gets reunited with poor Stump soon. He must be missing her, also.