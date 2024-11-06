Zach Bryan's Breakup Drama Now Has A Diss Track, And You Can Thank Dave Portnoy And Josh Richards

In a turn of events that I didn't see coming, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards have created a diss track against Zach Bryan for his messy breakup with Brianna Chickenfry.
Videos by Wide Open Country
Portnoy and Richards are co-hosts on the BFFs podcast alongside Chickenfry. As colleagues and friends, they thought it their duty to stand up to Bryan against his mistreatment of her. They decided a diss track was the best way to go about things.
The song, titled "Smallest Man," debuted on the podcast's X account. The lyrics are full of typical diss track aggression, insults, and mentions of their target's penis. It's a five-minute long track, so you can tell they were passionate about making their hurt heard.
The music video itself is pretty high-production, with costumes and different sets. It's not a bad song itself, although is the embodiment of a basic diss track. There are a few clever lyrics, but it's ultimately nothing too special. It gets their point across, however.
Smallest Man, the Zach Bryan diss track— BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 6, 2024
New episode of BFFs dropping Thursday at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/nvSTiO1gSN
Diss Track Against Zach Bryan Released
The title of the song has a little history we can go into.
It has been pointed out to be a reference to a Taylor Swift song. Swift released a song titled "The Smallest Man On Earth" in her recent The Tortured Poets Department album. Fittingly, it's a diss track itself so an anonymous ex.
Portnoy is an unabashed Swiftie, so it makes perfect sense.
Zach Bryan hasn't said anything about the diss track. It is only half a day old, however, so there's a chance the singer hasn't even seen it yet. The country musician deleted his X account due to previous backlash, meaning we will have to look to his Instagram for a comment.
Their breakup has been a messy affair, which must not be nice to watch as her friends. Chickenfry is absent from the video and hasn't used Twitter/X since 2022. Apparently, there will be another BFFs podcast episode tomorrow, so we'll be able to see the trio then.