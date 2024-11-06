Zach Bryan's Breakup Drama Now Has A Diss Track, And You Can Thank Dave Portnoy And Josh Richards

In a turn of events that I didn't see coming, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards have created a diss track against Zach Bryan for his messy breakup with Brianna Chickenfry.

Portnoy and Richards are co-hosts on the BFFs podcast alongside Chickenfry. As colleagues and friends, they thought it their duty to stand up to Bryan against his mistreatment of her. They decided a diss track was the best way to go about things.

The song, titled "Smallest Man," debuted on the podcast's X account. The lyrics are full of typical diss track aggression, insults, and mentions of their target's penis. It's a five-minute long track, so you can tell they were passionate about making their hurt heard.

The music video itself is pretty high-production, with costumes and different sets. It's not a bad song itself, although is the embodiment of a basic diss track. There are a few clever lyrics, but it's ultimately nothing too special. It gets their point across, however.

Smallest Man, the Zach Bryan diss track



New episode of BFFs dropping Thursday at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/nvSTiO1gSN — BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 6, 2024

Diss Track Against Zach Bryan Released

The title of the song has a little history we can go into.

It has been pointed out to be a reference to a Taylor Swift song. Swift released a song titled "The Smallest Man On Earth" in her recent The Tortured Poets Department album. Fittingly, it's a diss track itself so an anonymous ex.

Portnoy is an unabashed Swiftie, so it makes perfect sense.

Zach Bryan hasn't said anything about the diss track. It is only half a day old, however, so there's a chance the singer hasn't even seen it yet. The country musician deleted his X account due to previous backlash, meaning we will have to look to his Instagram for a comment.

Their breakup has been a messy affair, which must not be nice to watch as her friends. Chickenfry is absent from the video and hasn't used Twitter/X since 2022. Apparently, there will be another BFFs podcast episode tomorrow, so we'll be able to see the trio then.