Zach Bryan Leaves Social Media After Getting Backlash For Supporting Kanye West Over Taylor Swift

In the world, there are quite a few existing "known quantities." Death. Taxes. And, as Zach Bryan quickly found out, Taylor Swift's rabid fanbase of Swifties. The country superstar decided to choose violence on X (formerly known as Twitter). He made a now-deleted post, saying, "Eagles > Chiefs. Kanye > Taylor. Who's with me?"

Turns out, not many people were with him. The deluge of comments from angered Swifties was almost biblical. It was so bad, Bryan deactivated his X account altogether. But not before trying (and failing) to amend his earlier statements, tweeting, "Guys, I love Taylor. Was listening to TTPD last night and thank you aimee came on. I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye," the post begins.

"If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we're in a really beautiful time of music." Predictably, it wasn't a beautiful time for Bryan. That being said... let's get some of those tasty comments in here, shall we?

Zach Bryan Incites The Wrath Of Taylor Swift's Fanbase

"If there's one thing about Zach Bryan it's that he's gonna tweet something dumb as f--k and then delete his account after," one X user stated. Of course, this isn't the first time a celebrity spoke out the side of their neck, was lambasted en masse, and was then forced off of social media for a little bit. These things come in cycles, you know?

"zach bryan stop playing victim everytime he's called out for being a garbage human challenge: failed," another person added. It's a dunk-fest over on X at the moment. Crazier still, it's still ongoing.

"Zach Bryan begging for Taylor's attention and clout just years ago. Now he got a little CLOUT he suddenly showed his true colors. I remember some Swifties even streamed his music cause they thought he liked Taylor. Y'all need to stop doing charities from now on." Yikes.

Bryan retreated to Instagram, issuing a series of statements effectively apologizing to Swift and her Swifties for his crimes. But the damage is done, Bryan. They won't stop until you kneel before Swift and beg -- beg for her forgiveness!