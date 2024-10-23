Zach Bryan Isn't Handling His Breakup With Brianna Chickenfry Very Well

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry (AKA LaPaglia) have officially split. Recently, he haphazardly posts on his Instagram story to reveal that he's broken up with Brianna. "Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways," he writes.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Then, Zach earnestly pleads to be easy on Brianna during such a hectic time. Moreover, he deeply apologizes for his own faults. "Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too. With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With His Girlfriend Brianna in a Pretty Chaotic Way

This also comes on the heels of screenshots of Bryan's alleged Raya Dating app profile appearing online. I would think that, for someone so heartbroken, Zach would be a little more tactful about this sort of thing. If true, it's wildly irresponsible to immediately flock back to the dating apps for more action. Of course, this could all be coincidence. Perhaps it's an inactive account and old footage. Still, it's awful for his optics.

It's not great either that Brianna openly went to bat for him upon the initial rumors of their breakup. She essentially plays damage control while she takes the brunt of the flack online. On her podcast, Brianna talks about separating from Zach but never officially breaking it off. Rather, they just have a tough spat, as couples do. But he's just going through a lot of personal s--t I feel like I'm taking the brunt of it. It was a bad week where we - I mean, it's crazy that we don't post each other for a week, it's like it took the internet by storm. But he was going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated. And I mean, we're together now and everything's ok," she says.