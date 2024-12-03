Zach Bryan Had To Stop Another Concert After Fan Threw Item At Him

Just days after a similar offense, Zach Bryan stopped a concert after having something thrown at him.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The controversial country star is on the last stretch of his Quittin' Time Tour, and within a few days, the singer has had objects thrown at him.

On November 27, in Portland, Oregon, what looks to be an empty packet of Zyns gets launched to the singer as he sang "Tourniquet."

Only some days earlier, his guitarist got hit in the leg with an unidentified object.

On both occasions, Bryan halted the performance to call out the transgression. In the most recent offense, he tapers himself as he only briefly mentions it. I suppose he didn't want to give the act more publicity than he did when he gave the thrower a lengthy talking-to.

This time, when the object hit his legs, he took a step back from the mic and music died down. He reached down to pick up the packet and held it aloft. "Who threw it?" he asked once more, and the crowd cheered.

"Let's not be d--ks, huh? Throwing stuff at concerts?" he says before throwing the object to the floor. He continued, hardly spending any time on the issue this turn around.

Zach Bryan Gets A Second Object Launched At Him

Items being thrown in concerts is a frequent happening. Zach Bryan seems to want to hold his fans accountable every time it happens, however.

Naturally, throwing things at concerts isn't good, and should not be done on any occasion. It's classless and can hurt the performer you've paid to see.

It does look like Bryan has taken a step back on his approach. When the item hit his guitarist days prior to this event, he spent a lengthy amount of time chastising the offender.

He threatened that they'd get escorted out by security, and bored into the audience for a while trying to identify the suspect. This time, he moved on pretty quickly.

Outside of items being thrown at the country singer, he's also facing an onslaught of allegations and hate from the internet as his ex-girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia unveils the ugly secrets of their toxic relationship.

It seems that's a fight he doesn't want to pick, as he's been near silent on the issue.