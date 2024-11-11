Zach Bryan Had A Less Than Stellar Reputation Long Before Brianna Chickenfry Drama, According To Sources

Zach Bryan has been under fire big time recently. His public and messy breakup with Brianna Chickenfry is one thing, but more has come to light. Details of their harsh relationship has been shared, and industry insiders have spoken up.

Even without any social media, I'm sure the country singer is aware of all the bad press that's been thrown his way.

According to Page Six, anonymous sources have spilled that Bryan has never had a good rep. A "high-level music pro who allegedly toured with the superstar" told Page Six that, "He's a horrible person."

"He's so mean to everybody on his team. He's just kind of an a--hole," he said. Pretty damning words.

An "industry pro" also told the outlet that "Nashville is a male bro-dominated town, women are 'the tomatoes in the salad' according to one former music label boss." They add that, "hey get away with everything, there is no accountability."

It turns out he wasn't simply just a bad boyfriend to Chickenfry, but a pretty unpopular guy.

Bryan's Bad Rep And Actions Come To Light

When Brianna Chickenfry hit her BFFs podcast last Thursday after a short break, she said everything.

Apparently, he tried to pay her $12 million for her silence on their breakup. This is pretty ironic given she was happy to not say a word to the public. Word only got out because he announced it, leaving her "blindsided."

Naturally, she didn't take the money, "I think it's beneath me. I think that it's f--ked up," she explained.

According to Chickenfry, he freaked out when she sang a song by another country artist and tried to control what she wore.

It comes at no surprise that a man of such actions has never been liked in the industry. He is an incredibly successful artist, although a bad rep can be a real limiter on your career if those around you would rather you not be there.

I'm happy for Chickenfry to be out of the cycle of mental and emotional abuse.