Zach Bryan Stops Concert to Share Sweet Moment With 4-Year-Old Battling Cancer

Zach Bryan made a wish come true for a 4-year-old super fan during a Saturday (Dec. 9) concert in Melbourne, Australia.

Young Laylah Mitchem is currently undergoing treatment for leukemia. She attended Bryan's show with her mom, Jess Tilley. Mitchem brought a sign that doubled as a four-item checklist, which read: "4 Years Old," "Middle of Chemo," "Go to Zach Bryan" and "Meet Zach Bryan." The first three were checked off, with only a celebrity encounter left on the itenerery.

Bryan spotted the sign, had Mitchem brought to the front of the stage, chatted with his fan in between songs and autographed the previously blank to-do list box.

A TikTok by Tilley chronicles the evening. In a chat with Music Mayhem, Tilley said that her daughter "doesn't remember exactly" what Bryan told her because "it was loud, and she was in shock."

"Instantly after she came back to me in the crowd, she wanted to go back up to him," Tilley added.

Mitchem started chemo after being diagnosed earlier this year with leukemia. Tilley admits that going to the show and being in the crowd was a "huge risk" because it exposed her daughter to "lots of germs." In addition, Tilley said that she "was stressed about [Mitchem] being pushed in the crowd with her cancer port in the side of her body."

However, she "knew we had made the right decision, as the happiness Zach gave to Laylah was and will forever be unexplainable."

Mitchem added that while "Something in the Orange" is her daughter's clear favorite by Bryan, "she's obsessed with all his songs and will listen to them on repeat."

In an Instagram post, Bryan referred to the Australian leg of his current tour "one of the most surreal weeks of my life."

