Zach Bryan Changes Story of "28" After Huge Breakup

Zach Bryan has been incredibly quiet amidst the dramatic breakup with Barstool's Brianna Chickenfry. His post comes out of nowhere for his ex and makes her address the news far before she was ready to do so. Moreover, his alleged dating app profile surfaced almost immediately upon the breakup. So much for being heartbroken, I guess. That doesn't account for the litany of accusations Brianna has thrown on her podcast throughout this whole debacle. Now, it seems like Zach is trying to rewrite a little history without his ex being in so much of it.

Recently, Bryan performed "28" at a Portland show on his Quittin Time tour. There, he strums his guitar and prefaces the song with an explanation as to what the song is all about. "I wrote this song because one night I and all the boys were bowling in New York City, and I felt lucky to have each and every one of them. And I was so glad to be alive, I wrote a song called '28,'" Zach says.

However, you might raise an eyebrow at this explanation when you look back at his digital footprint and glance at the lyrics themselves.

Zach Bryan Changes His Tune on What "28" is Actually About

This is drastically different from what the lyrics suggest and what he's actually said online before. Before migrating off of Twitter, Zach replied to a fan asking what inspired "28" with a heartfelt story. "Boston, our puppy was going into surgery, and I told Brianna, "How lucky are we?" to have -had- a puppy so beautiful, and she came out of it just fine; I wrote it the next day because I felt like the luckiest man on the planet," Bryan writes.

This matches his pretty direct songwriting as well. As poetic and tactful as he is with his words, they're usually grounded in his own experiences. That doesn't stop with "28," where Zach croons, "You took a train to the south side of Boston, you showed me where your whole heart stayed. Took twenty-eight years of blood pumpin' through me to feel loved on my own birthday."

Listen, Zach, if you don't want to indulge in the whole breakup saga, that's totally understandable. But let's not act brand new about it either. That song was definitely about your old flame and there's no shame in that. You don't write songs that tender about a night out bowling with the boys.