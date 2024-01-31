Worlds will collide when Zach Bryan releases his new project. The Grammy-nominated artist is teaming up with Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

Bryan teased the project on Jan. 12, sharing photos with McConaughey from the set of some sort of project at Sagebrush bar in Austin, Texas. The photos show Bryan and McConaughey hanging out at the bar, and in one snap, presumedly fake blood falls down the actor's face. Bryan named the group of photos, "The Great American Bar Scene." Without sharing many more details, he also thanked McConaughey for being involved.

"Thank you for being so kind and open-hearted these past few days @officiallymcconaughey; for all the advice and believing in something I cared enough to write about. You'll always have a friend in me and for once it was an honor to meet a hero."

Fans have been patiently waiting for more details on the forthcoming project, and this week, Bryan satisfied their curiosities a bit more. On Jan. 30, he shared what looks like an old-fashioned film poster announcing a project called "Nine Ball." Bryan has a song of that name that appears on his Boys of Faith EP, so it's natural to think the upcoming project is a music video, and fans in his comments seem to agree. However, between the inclusion of McConaughey and the intensity of the film poster, this seems to be a music video of epic proportions.

Bryan didn't share exactly when the project will be released, simply writing, "Coming soon and written with care."

He added "Thank you to every single cameraman and set-hand that shared the weight, you're all incredible."

Although McConaughey has made a career full of critically acclaimed and award winning movies (and TV series'), starring in a music video is a return to form for him. After all, one of his first starring roles as a 23-year-old actor was as the love interest in Trisha Yearwood's "Walkaway Joe" video in 1992.

Bryan's "Nine Ball" tells a bit of an abstract story about a father who uses his son's talents at pool to win money. Listen below.

