Zach Bryan Accused By Swifties Of Copying Taylor Swift's Music

Zach Bryan is not the most popular singer going right now, thanks to his disastrous and public breakup with Brianna Chickenfry. He's already an enemy of the merciless Swifties. So offending someone who's friends with a fellow Swiftie won't do him any favors.

He initially offended the Taylor Swift community when he once mentioned that he preferred Kanye West over Swift. Considering the rocky past between West and Swift, the Swifties went at him relentlessly. He eventually decided to take down all his social media.

His breakup with Chickenfry has rattled the community once more. Chickenfry is a fellow podcast host on the BFFs podcast. Another host, Dave Portnoy, is a public Swifty and is incredibly offended by how Bryan treated her. As a fellow Swiftie is caught in the crossfire, and with the past Zach Bryan beef, the community is at arms again.

As there's no social media to go after this time, they turned their attention to his music. They've identified some songs of his that they believe are too close to Taylor Swift tracks to be a coincidence.

Swifties Bash Bryan For Plagiarising Swift's Music

Although the songs pointed out by the Swifties may certainly sound very similar to Taylor Swift's music, some may be stretches.

For example, a Tiktok user pointed out that Zach Bryan's Pink Skies has an eerily similar opening to Swift's Betty. However, a commenter pointed out that both tracks are both sampled from Billy Joel's Piano Man. So in this case, there is no case for plagiarism.

There are more examples, however.

In a more audacious example, Bryan is accused of copying Swift's song Dear John, a song about John Mayer following a fleeting romance. The same Tiktoker showed how his song Better Days is too similar. What makes this one worse is that Bryan features John Mayer himself on the track.

Once again, there's a huge however here. As one track is about John Mayer, and another track features John Mayer, it's no surprise that both will try to mimic Mayer's tune and vibe. So again, this could be another coincidence.

Thoughts are very divided on this topic, with some swearing that Bryan has copied Swift's music, and others believing it's a big coincidence. In music, however, you are going to have similar songs.