Zac Brown's Ex Pushes Back Against Attempts to "Silence" Her

The tension is thick amidst the aftermath of Zac Brown's recent divorce.

His ex-wife Kelly Yazdi is stoking the flames of contention, claiming the "Chicken Fried" singer got a "gag order to silence me." In a recent Instagram post, she accuses Brown of trying to muzzle her after she previously expressed herself on her social media. She writes in her caption, "Zac's response to having his motion summarily denied was to issue a press release doubling-down on his defamatory attacks on me... vowing to press his meritless lawsuit forward."

Yazdi also establishes that she does not wish to speak formally on the matter. She claims to only speak out when prompted by the singer's actions. Kelly continues, "It is important to know that I am not a willing participant in that agenda. Indeed, I have issued no press release on the circumstances of our pending divorce—only Zac has done so."

Zac Brown's Ex Continues on Divorce and Restraining Order

Ultimately, Yazdi says her goal is to finish things in court smoothly so they can go on their separate ways. But she emphasizes if Brown continues to impede on her freedom of speech, she will go to court to reveal everything in their relationship. "Nevertheless, it remains my hope that we can resolve our separation and eventual divorce like adults," she says. "But, I will not be threatened or intimidated into submission — if Zac continues to pursue his ill-fated quest for a court injunction to silence me, or again publicly defames me or accuses me of dishonesty, I will meet him in court fully loaded with the truth about what has happened over the course of our relationship."

This all comes on the heels of Brown filing for a temporary restraining order in an attempt to protect his public image. "I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation," he says in a statement. "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."