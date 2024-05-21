Zac Brown's Estranged Wife Breaks Silence About Restraining Order

Zac Brown has a real power struggle on his hands with his estranged wife. Kelly Yazdi took to Instagram with a video and a long caption, addressing the restraining order he filed against her.

She emphasizes how important her freedom is and how she won't be muzzled by Brown. "No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers... to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she writes.

She calls his efforts a 'meritless complaint' and doubles down further on how she won't be silenced. She concludes her post, emphasizing, "Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me."

Zac Brown Files For Temporary Restraining Order

Brown recently went to court, seeking a special kind of restraining order. The objective is to essentially control the narrative of how his ex-wife posts (or doesn't post) about him online. The way Brown might see it, it's a defamation of character, especially as a famous public figure. Brown wants to keep his private life, well private, and says he and Yazdi agreed to that prior to their split.

Brown explains as plainly as possible why he pursued this plan of action. "After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation," he details in a statement. "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

This comes on the heels of Yazdi taking to Instagram to not-so-subtly detail her gripes with Zac Brown during their marriage. In an unsuspecting post, she writes in a lengthy caption about a conditional love suppressing her. She mostly succinctly puts it as "unhealed trauma expressing itself thru his need to tame."

It doesn't take a genius to be able to see why Brown takes exception to this. Although she does not explicitly name him, all of the signals point to him. It doesn't help that he magnifies matters by taking this to court. It sounds like this is far than over with Brown's estranged wife refusing to back down.