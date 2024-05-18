Zac Brown Sues Ex-Wife Over An Instagram Post– Here’s Why

Zac Brown seems anxious about his public perception.

Brown has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife Kelly Yazdi to remove an Instagram post from her account. His reasoning? His reputation is at stake when she posts certain things about him.

In suing Yazdi, The "Country Fried" singer is desperately trying to prevent any remarks that paint him in a negative light. If a judge sees it his way, a temporary restraining order will be in place, forcing her to remove the post.

More on The Instagram Post Zac Brown Wants Gone

The post in question is largely unassuming. The video shows Yazdi walking into a pool and diving for a swim. The caption suggests that there might be something more cryptic. "The wildflower that willingly moved from her home in the name of love, not realizing the hands she trusted would plant her in a pot," she writes.

She continues, describing a butterfly caught, a horse being restrained. "The wild horse who once roamed free but chose to trust her partner, only to realize along their journey that his intention was to bridle her spirit," she captions. "She was the butterfly caught in a net disguised as love; wings torn and abandoned in the darkest and coldest winter of her life. But she escaped from his golden handcuffs and rediscovered her wings - her freedom."

Although she doesn't name names, this all reads as reference to Zac Brown. She continues in as vague detail as possible, alleging conditional love, gaslighting, projecting, and threats that kept her in a cycle of abuse. She describes it as, "unhealed trauma expressing itself thru his need to tame." "That "love" is conditional. "Love" disguised as compromise when in reality, it was control," she emphasizes.

Finally, she relishes in her freedom from Brown. Yazdi calls this a rebirth, concluding with a callback to the butterfly she wrote about. "Butterflies don't belong in nets. Butterflies will never belong in nets," she declares.

Brown recently separated from Yazdi after only 4 months of marriage. Their engagement only stems back to 2022, when Yazdi shared her ring online.

This would be Brown's second divorce. His first wife of 5 kids, Shelly Brown, separated after 12 years of marriage.