Zac Brown Tests Positive for COVID-19, Band Pauses Tour

Zac Brown Band has paused their Comeback Tour dates as lead singer Zac Brown revealed he has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Through an Instagram post, the singer stated, "I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's The Comeback Tour. Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19," Brown said in the post. "I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first. We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so."

He continued, "I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can't stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we'll see you back out on the road again. Nothing's better than the comeback. The shows currently scheduled in Clarkston, Michigan, on Sept. 30; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 1; Syracuse, New York, on Oct. 2; and Saratoga Springs, New York, on Oct. 3 have all been canceled."

The Comeback Tour initially launched on Aug. 5 in Holmdel, New Jersey. The band announced their tour in May revealing several special guests were joining them in the tour, including Ashland Craft, Adam Doleac, Teddy Swims, Gabby Barrett, and Devin Dawson. Representatives for the band confirm that the tour's final show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, which is set for October 17, will still take place as scheduled.

The tour is named after Zac Brown Band's upcoming album, The Comeback, set to release on Oct. 15 via Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music. The band recently released "Same Boat" and "Fun Having Fun".

About "Fun Having Fun," Brown stated, "One of my co-writers on the track is actually my buddy Kurt (Thomas), who I went to high school with in Dahlonega. He and I made a demo tape when we were kids called KZ, for Kurt & Zac, and he was the first guy I ever sat down with and thought, 'We're gonna be big.' It was fun to circle back to that time in my life and remember some of the things that we did together, especially with the perspective of now being a parent. We really wanted to include a bluegrass-type song on this album, and 'Fun Having Fun' was definitely the right one."

