The Zac Brown Band's no-person-left-behind philosophy led to the cancellation of Friday night's concert at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

People reports that the decision came after band members and the rest of the Southern Ground team were detained for two hours at the Canadian border.

"We're sorry to announce that we won't be able to perform in Vancouver tonight," the group said in a statement. "Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together. Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.

"Each time we've come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night," the statement continued. "We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we're so sorry we can't be there tonight."

The band is currently on the road for its Out in the Middle Tour. Tour dates in Seattle on Thursday and Portland on Saturday went on as planned. Its next show is Nov. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Stops in Oakland (Nov. 6 at Oakland Arena), San Diego (Nov. 18 at Wonderfront Festival) and Phoenix (Nov. 19 at Chase Field) are to follow, as will a New Year's Eve show in Nashville.

ZBB is promoting the recently released deluxe edition of its 2021 album The Comeback.

