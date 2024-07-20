YouTuber Transforms Old Elvis Presley Jet into a Camper

This is one of the coolest ways I can imagine transforming a big hunk of rust and bolts. This YouTuber prevents the jet's inevitable destiny to lie there, slowly withering away until it's unrecognizable. Rather, he gives it new meaning and new purpose by taking it out of the sky entirely.

Recently, YouTuber Jimmy Webb, host of the Jimmy's World channel, runs to collect an old private jet that once belonged to Elvis Presley. For decades, the hunk of metal sits inactive and unusable in New Mexico. Eventually, the remaining parts would be salvaged for remaining parts after the engine and cockpit controls were gone.

Webb buys the 1962 Lockheed Jetstar for $260,000. Initially, the aviation YouTuber intends to get the hunk of junk back in the sky and in prime condition. However, upon further research, the parts for the plane aren't in production or circulation anymore. Consequently, Webb would work with a bunch of cut to fit pieces and try to mangle it together in hopes it comes alive. Instead, he thinks of an even better idea.

YouTuber Jimmy Webb Takes an Old, Decrepid Jet and Transforms It Into an A-Tier Camper

Then, Jimmy Webb chops the tail and the wings off of the jet and repurposes the body as something skin to a shuttle. For the next 18 months, the YouTuber documents his journey on his channel, showing how he turned an old jet into a motorhome. Eventually, he guts the interior to fit its new purpose as an RV type situation while still maintaining a semblance of its former glory. Moreover, Jimmy glosses up the exterior to give it its former glossy red sheen.

Now, Jimmy isn't quite sure what to do with it. Obviously, it could be one hell of a display case in a museum of some sort. Conversely, it's not entirely out of the question to see it out in the wild. The YouTuber mulls over the idea of touring it across the country so starstruck onlookers can watch the creation in action.

Watch the fully finished final product in all of its beauty.