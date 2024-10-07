YouTuber Totals $200K McLaren Sports Car During Livestream

Jack Doherty, a famous YouTuber and Kick streamer, was involved recently in a controversy after driving and crashing a $200,000 McLaren. Livestreaming the crash on Kick, Doherty lost control of the vehicle after he began reading his phone while driving on a wet highway. The cameraman was seen bleeding and later taken to the hospital. Kick banned Doherty for violating community guidelines.

Doherty was driving the McLaren 570S on a rainy day in Miami. Footage shows Doherty going way too fast for the weather conditions at the time. Before he lost control of the vehicle, Doherty was seen apparently checking viewer comments on his cell phone. Moments later, the car hit the roadside barrier and the entire front half of the car was destroyed.

Doherty and the cameraman can be heard crying for help after the crash took place. Doherty was uninjured. However, the cameraman on the passenger's seat was injured and was later seen with blood dripping down his face and with what seems to be an injured wrist. Despite that, Doherty gave David the camera to continue filming. "Michael, here. Film on that phone too," said Doherty.

The footage then shows the totaled custom-painted McLaren, valued at around $200,000. According to Sportkeeda, around 185,000 people were watching the stream when the crash took place.

Jack Doherty Backlash, Again

About 24 hours after the crash and the live stream ended, Jack Doherty posted a short statement on X. "Going to post a more detailed response today but it's been 24 hours since the accident and I just want to say how grateful I am that Michael and I are alive," wrote Doherty. "I'm so sorry Michael for putting you thru that. Thank you to all the first responders and everyone who helped us get out of the car. This could've been so much worse and it's a huge learning lesson."

Quickly, the post was community-noted, providing context that Doherty was speeding while checking his phone before the crash. Additionally, Doherty deleted previous tweets where he posted the clip of the accident. Those were community-noted as well.

Following the crash, Kick banned Jack Doherty for endangerment, violating their community guidelines. Doherty also began receiving massive backlash from users online. "I don't understand how he ever got a following in the first place tbh," said one user. Another user said, regarding the ban: "Deserved. How do you ask your cameraman to keep recording after he's that badly hurt."

Several famous YouTubers and influencers also weighed in. FaZe Rug, a famous YouTuber, said: "You got into a car crash because you were texting and driving and all you were worried about was your car & making sure you got good angles? Didn't wanna make sure your friend was good first? Terrible human being." McNasty, a YouTuber, said: "whenever i start to doubt my maturity or intelligence, i always remember that at least i'm not jack doherty."