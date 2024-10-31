YouTuber Still Missing After Getting Kidnapped Abroad

Surprise, surprise, the YouTuber who constantly posts 'Living in X most dangerous place' videos has been kidnapped and is still missing. I struggle to sympathise with people who exploit poor, and dangerous places around the world for views. Elliot Eastman, renowned dangerman, still has not been found.

After posting a month ago on his channel about living in living in the most dangerous area in the Philippines as a US American, he was shot in the leg and captured. Since then, the naive US YouTuber is still missing. Eastman, 26, was sitting in his family home when four men, claiming to be police burst in. The four men dragged him outside and shot him in the leg as he tried to escape. Eastman was then taken to a boat and has not been seen since.

The missing YouTuber made many videos speaking about living in the most dangerous area of the Philippines. Despite knowing the dangers, he repeatedly posted online about it, seemingly enjoying the poverty and risk. He made himself a very easy target and would have been quickly singled out.

As a long-time traveller, who has lived in many of the most dangerous cities around the world, I know certain precautions must be taken. Knowing where I am welcome, and not is rule number one. As a white westerner, I can often stick out like a sore thumb, so keeping my head down is essential. I wouldn't even consider flaunting camera equipment and trying to make a show of dangerous places. It seems exploitative and needlessly risky.

The Hunt For Missing YouTuber Continues

In a statement from the US embassy in the Philippines, they said "When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we make every effort to keep lines of communication open with families. The Department of State has no higher priority than the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad." Although they are surely doing all they can, these areas are hard to police.

Since the incident, three suspects have been captured. The Philippines national police spokesperson had this to say on the matter. "Based on their statements, the three in custody were directly involved in the abduction of the American national." However, no more clue to the location of the missing YouTuber has been found.