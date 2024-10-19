YouTuber Shot And Kidnapped By Fake Police Officers, Forced Onto Speedboat

An American YouTuber named Elliot Onil Eastman, 26, was kidnapped in the Philippines. Reportedly, a group of gunmen, disguised as police officers, held him at gunpoint, shot him in the leg, and kidnapped him from his house in Sibuco. Local authorities are currently investigating the issue in conjunction with the U.S. Embassy.

Reportedly, Eastman's kidnapping happened on Thursday, October 17. Four gunmen forced their way into Eastman's home, armed with M16 rifles and dressed as police officers. When Eastman attempted to fight off the men, one of the kidnappers shot him in the leg. Later, the men kidnapped Eastman by dragging him onto a speedboat and fleeing into the sea at around 11 p.m., local time.

Local authorities reportedly alerted marine units and began the search for Eastman. "We confirm that there was a report of the alleged abduction of an American national," authorities said. "We want to assure the public, particularly the community of Sibuco, that we are doing everything in our power to secure the safe recovery of the victim."

Currently, Filipino authorities are working with the U.S. Embassy to rescue Eastman. According to the New York Post, the kidnappers have not demanded ransom as of Friday, October 18.

A Dangerous Place To Live

The Vermont YouTuber moved to the Philippines after marrying her wife, Kartisha Jala Eastman, in July 2023. "I came to the Philippines about a year and half ago where I met the love of my life deep in the mountains of the red zone of the Philippines," reads Eastman's YouTube bio. "I will be showing you my day to day life as the first and only foreigner to have ever lived here in sibuco for a long period of time"

Sibuco is a municipality in Zamboanga del Norte. It is home to the Abu Sayyaf group, an organization labeled as terrorist by the United States and the Philippines. Said organization is known for, among other things, targeting tourists for kidnapping for ransoms.

On this note, Eastman was fully aware of the risk of living there. He stated in a Facebook livestream that he was scared and that his "life is still at risk."

"That's the reality. especially the area that I'm in...It's not even just the Philippines," Eastman said. "This area that I'm in is like the most dangerous are in the country so it's literally like the red zone. There's nights I'm afraid, there's times I'm afraid.. but it's gotten better. In the past, I've had a hard time sleeping at night time."