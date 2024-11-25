YouTuber Eerily Asks What Happens After Death Just Hours Before Fatal Car Crash

In either a chilling bit of fate or an eerie coincidence, a YouTuber asked her followers a poignant question about death just hours before she died in a fatal car crash. It was the last video she ever uploaded.

Videos by Wide Open Country

22-year-old YouTuber Mari Angel, real name Marina, died just hours later after a drunk driver hit her car. She ended up passing away at the scene just hours after she posted a video asking about death. It just goes to show that you never know when it is your time to go.

Her sister confirmed via an Instagram post that the YouTuber had tragically died.

She wrote, "This post is written by Marina's sister. 09/08/24 at 8 pm Marina got into a car accident, unfortunately she died on the spot. We will hold a farewell ceremony in Germany and a funeral in Ukraine (when and where is not yet known) For all information, write to me @ritapokalipsis or Marina's mother @oksana_ageeva_nail_studio."

YouTuber Dies

Marina's sister also added that she would like people to remember has positive: "I would like everyone to remember her as always smiling and happy as in these photos."

The YouTuber was driving with her aunt when a car struck them near a traffic light. The crash pushed her into the nearby traffic pole. Marina's aunt ended up having to go to the hospital due to her injuries.

In her last video on YouTube, Marina asked her followers about what they think happened after you die. She said, "What do you think happens after death?"

Fans were quick to offer their condolences and sympathies to the YouTuber.

"Rest in peace, Mari. I always admired your work ethic—you were one of the hardest-working people I've ever met. You were an amazing person and left this world too soon. May your soul rest in peace," one person wrote.

Another wrote, "Rest in peace Marina. I'll continue to watch your ASMR videos so that your legacy stays strong. Best wishes to her family.: Another wrote, "I am so so sorry. May she rest in peace."